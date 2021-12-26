Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90

Tutus’s death on Sunday is another chapter of mourning in our nations saying goodbye to a generation of prominent South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa. said Ramaphosa in a statement.

From the sidewalks of resistance in South Africa to the pulpits of the world’s great cathedrals and places of worship, and the prestigious setting of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, Arch stood out as a non-sectarian, all-encompassing champion of universal human rights.

Tutu died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Center in Cape Town, Archbishop Desmond Tutu Trust said in a statement Sunday.

Tutu had been hospitalized several times since 2015 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997.

Typically, he turned his misfortune into a learning opportunity to raise awareness and reduce the suffering of others, the Tutu Trust statement said. He wanted the world to know that he had prostate cancer and that the sooner it was detected, the better the chances of managing it.

In recent years he and his wife, Leah, lived in a retirement community outside Cape Town.

Throughout the 1980s, when South Africa was gripped by anti-apartheid violence and a state of emergency, giving police and military inclusive power, Tutu was one of the most prominent blacks who could speak out against abuse.

A lively mind eased Tutus’s striking messages and warmed up protests, funerals and otherwise gloomy marches. Short, courageous, persistent, he was a formidable force, and apartheid leaders learned not to underestimate his agile talent for quoting appropriate writing to utilize the right support for change.

The Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 highlighted his status as one of the world’s most effective human rights champions, a responsibility he took seriously throughout his life.

President Barack Obama presents a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Desmond Tutu on August 12, 2009, at the White House. | J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press

With the end of apartheid and the first democratic elections in South Africa in 1994, Tutu celebrated the country’s multi-racial society, calling it a rainbow nation, a phrase that captured the dizzying optimism of the moment.

Nicknamed the Arch, Tutu was small, with a shy sense of humor, but became a major figure in the history of his nations, comparable to his Nobel laureate Nelson Mandela, a prisoner during the white rule that took place the first black president of South Africa. Tutu and Mandela shared a commitment to building a better, more equal South Africa.

In 1990, after 27 years in prison, Mandela spent the first night of his freedom at the Tutus residence in Cape Town. Later, Mandela named Tutu the archbishop of the peoples.

Upon becoming president in 1994, Mandela appointed Tutu as chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which uncovered abuses of the apartheid system.

Tutu campaigned internationally for human rights, particularly LGBT rights and same-sex marriage.

I would not worship a God who is homophobic and that is how deeply I feel about it, he said in 2013, launching a campaign for LGBT rights in Cape Town. I would refuse to go to a homophobic paradise. No, I would say, Forgive me, I would like to go to another place.

Tutu said he was just as passionate about this campaign (for LGBT rights) as I have ever been about apartheid. For me it is on the same level. He was one of the most prominent religious leaders to defend LGBT rights. Tutus’s very public stance on LGBT rights put him at odds with many people in South Africa and across the continent, as well as within the Anglican Church.

Archbishop Emeritus of South Africa Desmond Tutu delivers a speech at Westminster Abbey in London during the memorial service for Nelson Mandela on March 3, 2014. | John Stillwell, Photo Pool via AP

South Africa, Tutu said, was a promising rainbow nation for racial reconciliation and equality, even though he was disappointed with the African National Congress, the anti-apartheid movement that became the ruling party in the 1994 elections. His outspoken remarks long after apartheid sometimes angered partisans who accused him of being biased or untouchable.

Tutu was particularly outraged by the South African governments’ refusal to grant visas to the Dalai Lama, preventing the Tibetan spiritual leader from attending Tutus’s 80th birthday celebration, as well as a planned meeting of laureates of the Nobel Prize in Cape Town. South Africa has denied Tutu’s allegations that it was bowing to pressure from China, a major trading partner.

In early 2016, Tutu defended the policy of reconciliation that ended white minority rule amid growing frustration among some South Africans who felt they had not seen the expected economic opportunities and other benefits since the end of apartheid. . Tutu had chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that investigated atrocities during apartheid and granted amnesty to some perpetrators, but some people believe more former white officials should have been prosecuted.

Desmond Mpilo Tutu was born on October 7, 1931, in Klerksdorp, west of Johannesburg, and became a teacher before entering St. Peters Theological College in Rosetenville in 1958 for training as a priest. He was ordained in 1961 and six years later became chaplain at Fort Hare University. Movements to the small southern African kingdom of Lesotho and Britain followed, with Tutu returning home in 1975. He became bishop of Lesotho, chairman of the Council of Churches of South Africa and, in 1985, the first Anglican bishop of Johannesburg black and later in 1986, the first black archbishop of Cape Town. He ordained women priests and promoted gay priests.

Tutu was arrested in 1980 for participating in a protest and then had his passport confiscated for the first time. He took him on trips to the United States and Europe, where he held talks with the UN secretary general, the pope and other church leaders.

Tutu called for international sanctions against South Africa and talks to end the conflict.

Tutu often performed funeral services after the massacres that marked the 1990-1994 negotiation period. He objected to black-on-black political violence, asking the crowds: Why are we doing this to ourselves? In a powerful moment, Tutu quelled the anger of thousands of mourners at a city football stadium after the Boipatong massacre of 42 people in 1992, leading the cheering crowd declaring their love for God and themselves.

After Mandela became president in 1994, he asked Tutu to head the truth commission to promote racial reconciliation. The panel heard shocking evidence about torture, murder and other atrocities during apartheid. In some sessions, Tutu cried openly.

Without forgiveness there is no future, he said at the time. The 1998 commission report blamed most of the apartheid forces, but also found the African National Congress guilty of human rights abuses. The ANC sued to block the issuance of documents, earning a reprimand from Tutu. I did not try to remove a group of those who thought they were tin gods to replace them with others who are tempted to think they are, Tutu said.

In July 2015, Tutu renewed his 1955 wedding vows to wife Leah. The four Tutu children and other relatives surrounded the elderly couple at a church ceremony. You can see that we followed the Bible command: We multiplied and were fruitful, Tutu told the congregation. But all of us here want to say thank you … We knew that without you, we are nothing.

Tutu has left behind his 66-year-old wife and their four children.

Asked once how he wanted to be remembered, he told the Associated Press: He loved it. He laughed. Ai qau. Ai u fal. Ai fali. Very privileged.