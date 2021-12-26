Bear Clan Patrol distributes dinners to people left cold at Christmas

“There are a lot of people here now who are seeing their friends die. We’re just here trying to do everything we can ‘ Photo by Brittany Gervais / Postmedia

Content of the article William Brown, a Bear Clan Patrol volunteer in Calgary, puts on wheels an almost empty cart from dozens of tents set up outside the Drop-In Center in Calgary on Christmas day.

Content of the article He reaches the group of about 20 other volunteers, who are distributing food, clothing and emergency supplies to people who are homeless in Calgary. The visible steam rises from the insulated boxes of hot gravy, which is poured over the turkey, mashed potatoes and fillings donated by the Border Crossing Bar. This is where it all needs to start. Any kind of progressive change must start here, meeting the immediate needs of the people, Brown said. With temperatures dropping to -27 C without a cold smell, his eyelashes and eyebrows are frozen. The spirit of the people is high, but when we talk to them, it is understood that things are gloomy. Volunteers with the Bear Clan Patrol Calgary, a grassroots organization for vulnerable people in the city, have been providing emergency supplies every night for the past two weeks to people who are homeless.

Content of the article On Christmas Eve, they distributed 500 sandwiches, 240 care packages, hats and gloves to people in need, including those living inside tents outside the Drop-In Center. They returned on Christmas day with more supplies and hot turkey dinners as most of the province passed under an extremely cold warning. Brown talked about how the people left out of Drop-In are trying to do their best to keep their spirits up, how to gather outside their tents to sing Christmas music together. But volunteers can see the pain sculpted on their faces. We were in the middle of a very bad epidemic of overdose here in Alberta. There are many people here now who are seeing their friends dying. We were just out here trying to do everything we could, he said, bringing tears to his eyes.

Content of the article Dozens of people who have fled the Drop-In Center are now camping in tents outside the shelter to survive. They have nowhere else to go but are left unprotected against the harsh winter cold, lack of clothing, food and water and what is described as routine harassment by police officers and bylaws. A woman living outside the Drop-In Center climbed on the dining table, with her hands shaking and frying from the cold. She took a bottle of water and asked the volunteers for some gloves to keep her hands warm. Taylor McNallie, Bear Clan volunteer and co-founder of Inclusive Canada, kneels next to another man sitting on the ground. She takes off his socks, frozen and covered in snow, and puts a new pair on his feet as he tries to eat Christmas dinner.

Content of the article It is -26 C, or -36 C with the wind. People die in this weather because they do not have access to proper housing or proper health care. People are not doing well, McNallie said. Help should be available to people 24/7, also without hindrance. If someone uses (drugs), they still deserve food, they still deserve housing, they still deserve access to a bathroom, they still deserve basic needs. Photo by Brittany Gervais / Postmedia Calgary City Council approved $ 750,000 for the Calgary Homeless Foundation so the organization can expand support for people who are homeless during the winter. Within the coming weeks, CHF will use the funds to increase staffing needs to create more space for heating and housing, while pursuing partnerships with volunteer-based groups.

Content of the article But McNallie said it is unclear how recently approved funds from the city will be used to directly help those suffering now. She urged the city to do more by collaborating with grassroots organizations like Bear Clen to ensure people are helped immediately. Yvonne Henderson, a volunteer in the Bear Clan, said it is unacceptable for people to live outside in the cold, especially near a shelter. People are left to sleep on heating shutters in the city center or huddled together in tents to avoid hypothermia and frostbite. For whatever reason, whatever obstacle there may be, they cannot go and enter a shelter. This is a big problem, she said. If the Calgary Homeless Foundation, the Drop-In Center and all these places were to do their job accordingly, why would there be tents here?

Content of the article It’s a gap left to volunteer groups to capture, though it’s unclear if they’ll see any of the $ 750,000 approved by the city council, she said. People need to have access to food. People need to have access to housing. We have a new mayor, there is a new budget, and they just ended up giving the Foundation for the Homeless in Calgary hundreds of thousands of dollars. None of this flows to us. Speaking to Postmedia earlier this month, Drop-In Center executive director Sandra Clarkson said the center was working to lower barriers for outsiders as its efforts have found 700 people outside their homes in two years. last. It has also been observed that some of those living in nearby tents have been evicted from the shelter to ensure the safety of staff and customers. The camp has also been subject to periodic law enforcement sweeps, sometimes leading to the dismantling of tents.

Content of the article It’s a terrible situation, but it’s a community issue, not a Drop-In Center issue, Clarkson said at the time. Over Christmas, Henderson called on people who have the capacity to help find those opportunities in their communities. Donate, help distribute supplies to volunteer patrol groups, or pressure elected officials to provide unhindered support, she said. Many people say I will do a good deed this Christmas. But what they do not realize is that they have the opportunity to do so throughout the year. Homeless Foundation in Calgary has a list of cold weather emergency supports for those who have nowhere to go. If you see someone in need of help, you can call the Downtown Outreach Addiction Partnership (DOAP) team at 403-998-7388. If someone is seriously anxious or unresponsive, call 911. [email protected] Tweet: @BrittGervaisAB

