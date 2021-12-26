GACTC Receives $ 50,000 to Upgrade Programs | News, Sports, Work

The Greater Altoona Career and Tech Center received a $ 50,000 grant that will enable the school to improve its dental assistant and welding programs.

The award was announced Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Education as part of the Technical Education and Career Equipment Grant program.

In total, PDE rewarded about $ 1.5 million for 39 career and technical centers and three school districts across the country, according to a press release.

GACTC plans to use the grant money to purchase new equipment, said CTE Coordinator Nicole Zernick.

The dental assistant program will receive a DXTTR, a dental X-ray trainer that will allow students to practice X-ray taking using a dummy head that has real human teeth embedded in it. The trainer will assist students with radiology certification, Zernick said.

“Instead of them practicing on people, they can have a realistic substitute.” said Zernick.

The welding program will take a four-pack welder, which will provide more practical application of skills as well as more energy efficient classroom consumption.

The program will also receive a heavy-duty hydraulic saw.

Meanwhile, the Greater Johnstown CTC – which is also receiving $ 50,000 – is dedicating the award to creating a training program for hybrid vehicles, according to managing director John Augustine. He said the school will purchase a hybrid vehicle, specialized hand tools needed to work on hybrid vehicles and install a charging station.

The center’s plan is to offer senior students in its automotive mechanics, collision repair, and diesel mechanics programs the opportunity to specialize in electric vehicle technology.

“By focusing on laser funding, we plan to build the most powerful program we can.” Tha Agustini. “We are not dividing it piece by piece, we will all enter.”

After much research, Augustine said the center decided against buying the increasingly popular Tesla, as it contains specialized technology that is owned by the company. He said the center would instead look for a vehicle that is most common in the region, in order to be a dual hybrid-electric vehicle.

“It’s the newest thing,” Tha Agustini. “Representations require trained technicians. The work is there. ”

Augustine believes the program will be unique to the area and said he is excited to launch it.

To decide how to allocate the grant money, both Augustine and Zernick consulted the professional advisory committees of their respective center. Under the PDE, an OAC makes recommendations for program improvements and provides technical assistance to provide the most up-to-date curriculum content and appropriate technology applications.

One requirement to receive the grant money was that each state dollar had to match a local dollar, meaning that the Greater Altoona and Johnstown CTCs each placed $ 50,000 in their programs. To make sure they can meet that requirement, schools budget the funds needed in hopes of winning the grant, Augustine said.

The Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School in Ebensburg also received grant money, but only in the amount of $ 3,424.

School administrators did not return a request for comment on how the award will be used.

Since 2015, the number of career and technical education students earning industry-recognized credentials has increased by 38.7% and the number of credentials earned by students enrolled in career and technical education programs has increased by 33.6%, according to figures stated in a state press release. .

