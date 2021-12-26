International
GACTC Receives $ 50,000 to Upgrade Programs | News, Sports, Work
The Greater Altoona Career and Tech Center received a $ 50,000 grant that will enable the school to improve its dental assistant and welding programs.
The award was announced Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Education as part of the Technical Education and Career Equipment Grant program.
In total, PDE rewarded about $ 1.5 million for 39 career and technical centers and three school districts across the country, according to a press release.
GACTC plans to use the grant money to purchase new equipment, said CTE Coordinator Nicole Zernick.
The dental assistant program will receive a DXTTR, a dental X-ray trainer that will allow students to practice X-ray taking using a dummy head that has real human teeth embedded in it. The trainer will assist students with radiology certification, Zernick said.
“Instead of them practicing on people, they can have a realistic substitute.” said Zernick.
The welding program will take a four-pack welder, which will provide more practical application of skills as well as more energy efficient classroom consumption.
The program will also receive a heavy-duty hydraulic saw.
Meanwhile, the Greater Johnstown CTC – which is also receiving $ 50,000 – is dedicating the award to creating a training program for hybrid vehicles, according to managing director John Augustine. He said the school will purchase a hybrid vehicle, specialized hand tools needed to work on hybrid vehicles and install a charging station.
The center’s plan is to offer senior students in its automotive mechanics, collision repair, and diesel mechanics programs the opportunity to specialize in electric vehicle technology.
“By focusing on laser funding, we plan to build the most powerful program we can.” Tha Agustini. “We are not dividing it piece by piece, we will all enter.”
After much research, Augustine said the center decided against buying the increasingly popular Tesla, as it contains specialized technology that is owned by the company. He said the center would instead look for a vehicle that is most common in the region, in order to be a dual hybrid-electric vehicle.
“It’s the newest thing,” Tha Agustini. “Representations require trained technicians. The work is there. ”
Augustine believes the program will be unique to the area and said he is excited to launch it.
To decide how to allocate the grant money, both Augustine and Zernick consulted the professional advisory committees of their respective center. Under the PDE, an OAC makes recommendations for program improvements and provides technical assistance to provide the most up-to-date curriculum content and appropriate technology applications.
One requirement to receive the grant money was that each state dollar had to match a local dollar, meaning that the Greater Altoona and Johnstown CTCs each placed $ 50,000 in their programs. To make sure they can meet that requirement, schools budget the funds needed in hopes of winning the grant, Augustine said.
The Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School in Ebensburg also received grant money, but only in the amount of $ 3,424.
School administrators did not return a request for comment on how the award will be used.
Since 2015, the number of career and technical education students earning industry-recognized credentials has increased by 38.7% and the number of credentials earned by students enrolled in career and technical education programs has increased by 33.6%, according to figures stated in a state press release. .
Mirror Staff Writer Rachel Foor is at 814-946-7458.
Sources
2/ https://www.altoonamirror.com/znewsletter-sunday/2021/12/gactc-receives-50000-to-upgrade-programs-2/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]