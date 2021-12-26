Cancellations of Christmas flights at Tampa International Airport





Many passengers at Tampa International are sailing with canceled and delayed flights and airlines are pointing to the spread of COVID-19.

TAMPA, Fla. Many passengers at Tampa International Airport are sailing with canceled and delayed flights. Airlines are showing the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on personnel. One family found that their flight was canceled by email with little notice of going to the airport for the only flight available to New York. “Our flight had to depart around noon,” said Robert Kodsi. “We are lucky that our son woke us up. Suddenly, we realized that our flight was departing at 9:30 am. They had canceled our flight.” Kodsi was traveling with his wife, two sons, daughter and mother-in-law. If they had not woken up and checked their email, they could very well have been trapped in the Tampa Bay area. “There really was no other flight we knew. And there was almost a three-hour wait. [for customer service]”, Said Kodsi. His family rushed to TPA to make the previous flight. Although Jet Blue had canceled his trip home, forcing him to book again, he said he still had to pay to book again. “Because when we registered, there was no place left, except for the more expensive places,” he said. “It cost an extra $ 250 to fly out.” For lucky travelers to return home without any hiccups, it’s a Christmas miracle for which they are grateful. “We’re really lucky we were able to get home for Christmas,” Callie Cincotti said. She and her father were traveling home from Detroit. If their flight had been affected, she might have missed Christmas with her mother. For many Americans, last year’s Christmas was spent apart. This year, despite the complexities of travel, travelers are not letting COVID-19 steal their Christmas joy anymore. “It’s frustrating, but things happen,” said Lynne Mangan. Her brother’s flight was canceled. The other option available was 6 hours later, leaving him to wait at the airport for his arrival. “At least we will all gather this year for the first time in several years,” she added. “You just do the best of it,” Kodsi said. “You can either be happy with what is happening or complain about it.” To read how each airline is handling short staff and flight cancellations, click here.

