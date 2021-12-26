Desmond Tutu, whose voice helped kill apartheid, dies at 90





His words sounded prophetic when, in 2016, an alliance of religious leaders in South Africa joined other critics in asking Mr. Zuma to leave. At the beginning of 2018, Mr. Zuma was ousted after a power struggle with his deputy, Mr Ramaphosa, who took over the presidency in February of that year. By then, Archbishop Tutu had interrupted interviews largely due to poor health and rarely appeared in public. But a few months after Mr. Ramaphosa was sworn in as the new president with the promise of a new dawn for the nation, the archbishop received him at his home. Know that we pray regularly for you and your colleagues that this is not a false dawn, Archbishop Tutu warned God. Ramaphosa. At the time, support for the African National Congress had waned, even though it remained the country’s largest political party. In the 2016 elections, while still under the leadership of Mr. Zuma, the share of party votes fell to its lowest level since the end of apartheid. Mr Ramaphosa tried to reverse that trend, but gained some praise later for his powerful handling of the coronavirus crisis. A global celebrity For most of his life, Archbishop Tutu was a fascinating preacher, with his own loud, loud voice. He often came down from the pulpit to embrace his parishes. Occasionally he entered into a jump like a pixie in the hallway, putting his message with ingenuity and laughter that became his hallmark, inviting his audience into a bond of social joy. As he assured his parishes of the love of God, he encouraged them to follow the path of nonviolence in their struggle. Politics was natural in his religious teachings. We had the land, and they had the Bible, he said in one of his parables. Then they said, “Let us pray, and we will close our eyes.” When we opened them again, they had the land and we had the Bible. We probably reached the best conclusion of the deal. His moral leadership, combined with his winning momentum, made him a globally famous character. He was photographed in excellent social functions, appeared in documentaries and talked to show hosts. Even in late 2015, when his health seemed poor, he met Prince Harry of Britain, who gave him an honor on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

