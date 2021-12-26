A rule for them: as a simple slogan helped change the political landscape | Ben Nunn

THere are two basic truths I learned during my time in politics. First, the best leaders are those who see politics in the longer term, can look at angles, and shut down everyday noise. Second, incompetent, tired, and filthy governments lose elections.

I well remember the first time I wrote a rule for them in a press release. It was Friday night, May 22, 2020. Britain was in isolation, the best thing on television was the press conference at 5pm and it was only seven weeks since my then boss, Keir Starmer, had been elected Labor leader. .

At 20:00, OVERVIEW AND Guardian found that Dominic Cummings had broken the lock rules. Within minutes, my phone rang with every working reporter seeking Labor response. I scanned Pippa Crerars article on OVERVIEW and I spotted the perfect line from someone in Durham: it’s a rule for Dominic Cummings and a rule for the rest of us.

I eavesdropped on Labor’s response, spent 10 worthless minutes trying to catch a politician to name them, cleared it up with colleagues and exclaimed: The British people do not expect a rule for them and another rule for Dominic. Cummings.

The next day the story was everywhere. The anger was real and the feeling initially expressed by a member of the public in Durham (and if you are reading, I owe you a beer) was being shared by the British people and was repeated everywhere. We picked up that message and sent it home over and over again. In the attack videos, Starmers clips and press releases.

What happened next to Cummings is well documented. However, that incident introduced a strong dividing line that could be drawn between the new Labor and Conservative leadership of Boris Johnsons.

Why? Because a rule for them was not once. It was a pattern of behavior that happened from time to time, exposed by some prominent journalists and vigorously followed by the shadow cabinet and my old colleagues. Conservatives believed then, as well as now, that they were above the rules and even the law. Compare him to a young Labor leader who built a career defending the rule of law and prosecuting politicians who broke it.

It seems clear now, but at the time there was criticism of Labor’s concentration on drowsiness. Some argued that the price was with Johnson. That the British people were not interested or did not notice. This was wrong for three reasons.

The reaction to the Cummings and Downing Street revelations comes from a British sense of justice and dislike of hypocrisy.

First, people care. The public reaction to Cummings and the recent Downing Street revelations comes from a very British sense of justice and dislike for hypocrisy. Second, Johnson has never been universally popular. His personal assessments during the 2019 election campaign were lower than Theresa Mays in 2017.

And third, the political impact of the vaccine at the beginning of the year was extremely underestimated. The talk of vaccine renewal in January was more than just managing expectations ahead of local elections. If the government could lift the restrictions, reopen drinks and provide a successful vaccine program, then it would be rewarded at the ballot box. I would be lying if I said that I would not question my instincts ever, especially after the early election in Hartlepool, or I would not reflect on our mistakes in the first year. However, politics is a marathon, not a sprint. It takes more than a scandal or a bad title to turn the public against their government. It is a cumulative effect.

Cummings, money for favors, friendships, the Owen Paterson affair and downing Street parties have collectively damaged this administration position. Poll after poll now shows Labor is ahead, Johnsons ratings have plummeted and the government is seen as incompetent. Voters may have given the Johnsons government the benefit of the doubt, but now they do not, and this is a difficult position to recover.

My former colleagues have reason to end the year feeling optimistic, while they know full well that nothing can be taken for granted. Once the votes increase, they can go down again. Perhaps, British politics is more volatile today than it has ever been. And the Conservatives are the most successful political party in the world for one reason: when they have to change, they change.

Many people know why they will not vote for the Conservatives, but still wonder why Labor should vote. Knowing Johnsons’s reputation is not enough. To win after two years, Labor must follow the conservative brand and regain confidence in the central issue of the next 12 months and, I doubt, in the next election the economy.

There is a strong argument to be made about the Conservatives’ economic record: high taxes, low wages and low growth. Rising inflation, interest rates, taxes and energy bills will make this more compelling. Labor needs to follow suit, communicating that they are the party of economic growth.

For most voters, the questions they ask at the ballot box are straightforward. Do these many know what they are doing? Do they have any good ideas? Would I entrust them with my money and the security of myself and my family?

The way Starmer answers these questions will take time to complete, but by staying focused in the long run, rather than pursuing titles, his position may increase from strength to strength. And if Labor is ever looking for a good voice, I suggest you ask someone from Durham.