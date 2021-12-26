International
Calgary volunteers work during the acarta Christmas to distribute meals, essentials of the weather
As temperatures in the city drop, Calgary volunteers are working tirelessly over Christmas to distribute hot meals and cold-weather necessities to people experiencing homelessness.
The Bear Clan Patrol Calgary community watch group is patrolling over Christmas at dangerous temperatures of -25C. Around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Environment Canada issued an extremely cold warning for the city of Calgary, along with most of the province.
“We’re trying to get people moving indoors. If this is affecting their current health, we’re just trying to get them to the current shelter,” said Yvonne Henderson, Bear Clan volunteer.
The group is serving 150 Christmas meals at the Drop-In Center, an emergency shelter in downtown Calgary, including turkey dinners and hot chocolate. On Christmas Eve, they distributed 500 sandwiches and hundreds of care packages.
They are also providing essentials to help people cope with the cold.
“We have hand warmers, we have gloves, we have dirt, we have winter jackets. We have blankets that we are giving them,” Henderson said.
Most of the items distributed by Bear Clan are donated by Calgarians and small businesses.
“We have been so blessed. I can not even speak of how blessed we have been. So many people have come forward. We have many wonderful volunteers,” Henderson said.
Nathan Ross, marketing and communications manager at the Calgary Drop-In Center, says the cold is a major threat. The shelter has converted overcrowded and administrative spaces to increase its capacity.
“At no point will we leave anyone because of the cold. And if our capacity is reached, we have backups in the city of Calgary to make sure there is never anyone leaving,” Rosssaid.
Drop-In also has an open wardrobe for those in need of warm items.
“We have had a great response from the community by donating warm coats, warm hats, warm gloves, anything new or easily used. We are doing our best to fall into the hands of those who need it as much as possible.” “as soon as possible,” said Ross.
“It’s just fantastic to be in Calgary and know we have the great support of the community.”
