Canceled Snarl flights vacation plans for thousands

Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights on Saturday due to personnel issues related to COVID-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

FlightAware, a flight tracking website, noted about 1,000 canceled flights entering, leaving or within the US on Saturday, out of 690 canceled flights on Friday. Over 250 more flights have already been canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does not say why flights have been canceled.

Delta, United and JetBlue had said on Friday that the omicron variant was causing problems with staff leading to flight cancellations. Joint spokeswoman Maddie King said staff shortages were still causing the cancellations and it was unclear when normal operations would return. “It was a surprise,” she said of Omicron’s influence on staff. Delta and JetBlue did not answer questions Saturday.

According to FlightAware, all three airlines canceled more than 10% of their scheduled flights on Saturday. American Airlines also canceled more than 90 flights on Saturday, about 3% of its schedule, according to FlightAware. U.S. spokesman Derek Walls said the cancellations came from “sick COVID-related phone calls.” European and Australian airlines have also canceled holiday season flights due to staffing problems related to COVID-19.

For travelers, this meant time away from loved ones, airport chaos and stress to spend hours standing in line and on the phone trying to re-book flights. Peter Bockman, a retired actor, and his daughter Malaika, a college student, were supposed to be in Senegal on Saturday celebrating with relatives they had not seen in a decade. But their flight at 19:30 on Friday from New York to Dakar was canceled, which they only found out about when they arrived at the airport. They were there until 2 o’clock in the morning, trying to re-book a flight.

“No one was organizing, trying to sort things out,” he said, blaming Delta for the lack of customer service. “Nobody explained anything. Even, ‘Oh, we’re so sorry, this is what we can do to help you.’

Their new flight, for Monday night, has a stop in Paris and they are worried there will be problems with that as well. They have already missed a big family reunion that was scheduled for Saturday.

FlightAware data show that airlines canceled more than 6,000 flights globally for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined as of Saturday evening, with nearly a third of flights affected to, from or within the United States . Chinese airlines accounted for many of the canceled flights, and Chinese airports topped FlightAware lists of those with the most cancellations. It was not clear why. China has strict pandemic control measures, including frequent blockades, and the government deployed one in Xi’an, a city of 13 million, earlier this week.

Air China, China Eastern and Lion Air, an Indonesian airline with many canceled flights, did not respond to emails on Saturday.

Flight delays and cancellations related to staff shortages have been a regular problem for the American airline industry this year. The airlines encouraged workers to leave work in 2020, when air travel was disrupted and they were caught with short staff this year as travel was recovered.

To alleviate staff shortages, countries including Spain and the UK have reduced the duration of COVID-19 quarantines by allowing people to return to work sooner after being tested positive or exposed to the virus.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian was among those who called on the Biden administration to take similar steps or risk further disruptions to air travel. On Thursday, the US cut COVID-19 isolation rules for health care workers only.