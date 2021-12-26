Greenfield Global is operating in Wbago | News, Sports, Work

The reopening of the former Corn Plus ethanol plant in Winnebago, now owned by Greenfield Global, has already had a positive effect in the area.

“It certainly was good news when the plant came back to life.” Winnebago city administrator Jacob Skluzacek says. “It means more people moving to the city to work in the factory and it also brings business growth to Winnebago Main Street.”

Greenfield Global is the largest ethanol producer in Canada and the Winnebago plant is the last of the company’s 17 locations throughout North America.

McCord Pankonen is general manager at the Greenfield Global plant in Winnebago.

“This plant is strategically aligned with Greenfield Global’s mission plans.” Comments Pankonen. “It became our first factory in the United States when we bought it in October 2020.”

Pankonen, a native of Pipestone who has been involved in the ethanol industry for 21 years, shares some of what it took to get the factory back online.

“We had to go through the plant and determine what was functional. he explains. “We inspected pumps, valves, electrical components and more. That’s what we had to do to put the plant in line and make sure it was safe to start. “

Pankonen notes that the company started buying corn in the early fall.

“Growers are the backbone of what we do here in Greenfield. We have a partnership with Central Farm Service (CFS) to foster that relationship, “ declares ai. “Our purchases of corn started in September and the factory started to return on November 4. It was both fun and challenging. The opening of the factory offers another opportunity for farmers to offer their cereals and produce a value-added product. ”

Pankonen says the factory employs 50 people.

“They are all local, except for our Plant Renewal and Optimization Director, Darryle Falkinham, who is from Canada.” he adds.

Skluzacek says the company has been good at working with him.

“They have been active in the desire to be part of the community,” he says. “They have already helped by supporting our volunteer Love Winnebago program. Greenfield is an international company, so associating with them also helps to highlight Winnebago’s name. ”

The city also has a business relationship with the company.

“Winnebago receives revenue from Greenfield for wastewater treatment from the ethanol plant.” Slider explains.

Pankonen says Greenfield prides itself on safety and environmental compliance.

“We take care of our employees,” ai ndan. “We want them to go home every day the way they came to work.”

Pankonen also spoke about the good relations the company has with the city of Winnebago.

“They protected us. “They are great at working with them and they helped make it happen.” he comments. “We want to get involved and be a supporter of the city.”

According to Pankonen, the plant is expected to process about 17 million bushels of corn a year and produce 48 million liters of ethanol.

“We also produce DDGS (dry grains of distillers with soluble substances), corn oil and we are looking to capture carbon for a future project.” comments Pankonen. “It is difficult now to measure the economic impact of the plant reopening. That’s coming in time. “

But for now, everyone is just happy to see the steam rising from the plant as they pass by.

“You know it’s in action,” says Pankonen. “We will continue to look at new technologies to make the plant even more efficient and to keep it competitive.”

And this is good news for farmers in the area, the city of Winnebago and Greenfield Global.