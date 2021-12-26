Some flights have been canceled from Harry Reid Airport at Christmas tidings





LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Harry Reid International Airport website on Saturday night was showing 13 canceled flights. Flights were to various locations and to various airlines including Allegiant, Delta, Southwest and United airlines. The cancellations follow a nationwide pattern of hundreds of flights being canceled due to COVID-19 related personnel issues. Delta, United and JetBlue had said on Friday that the omicron variant was causing problems with staff leading to flight cancellations. Flight Aware reported a total of 991 flights canceled inside, inside and outside the US. This is an increase from 690 cancellations reported on Friday. Harry Reid Airport requires passengers to check their flight status before departing for the airport. Travelers can do this here:https://mccarran.com/Fluturime By Saturday evening 13 departures and 8 arrivals were canceled at Reid International. FOX5 spoke with Gregory Martinez, traveling to Atlanta. Martinez had a break at Reid International and received the news that his flight was canceled when he was at his terminal. “And they were just like – hey, sorry guys, flights were canceled – you can go downstairs – get your luggage, get a new flight, see where that takes you,” Martinez said. He fortunately said he was able to re-book a flight at midnight, but it was hard to hold his breath. “My mother is devastated, but I’m trying to secure it,” Martinez said.

