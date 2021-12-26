Omicron operates hundreds of other flights to the US over the Christmas weekend

US Airlines canceled hundreds of flights for the third day in a row on Sunday due to rising COVID-19 infections due to highly transmissible crews of the Omicron variant and forced tens of thousands of Christmas weekend passengers to change their plans.

Commercial airlines canceled 656 flights within, inside or outside the United States on Sunday, slightly less than nearly 1,000 by Christmas Day and nearly 700 on Christmas Eve, according to a report on flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

Further cancellations were possible and more than 920 flights were delayed.

The Christmas holidays are usually a peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has led to a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights with pilots and crew to be quarantined.

Delta Air Lines Inc. expected more than 300 of its flights to be canceled on Sunday.

“Winter weather in parts of the US and the Omicron variant continued to affect Delta’s weekend flight schedule,” a Delta spokesman said in an email, adding that the company was working to “redirect and replace “planes and crews to get customers where they want to be. must be as fast and safe as possible.”

When that was not possible, it was coordinating with affected customers on the next available flight, the spokesman said.

Globally, FlightAware data showed that nearly 2,150 flights were canceled on Sunday and another 5,798 were delayed, as of 9:40 a.m. EST (1440 GMT).

Omicron was first discovered in November and now accounts for nearly three-quarters of cases in the US and up to 90% in some areas, such as the East Coast. The average number of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. has risen 45% to 179,000 per day over the past week, according to a Reuters report.

While recent research suggests that Omicron produces milder illnesses and a lower hospital admission rate than previous variants of COVID-19, health officials have kept a cautious note about the outlook.