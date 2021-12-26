Africa Cup of Nations: The player’s release can be postponed until January 3rd





European clubs were given a boost when they were allowed to delay the release of players on African Cup of Nations teams until the week the tournament starts after a request from local leagues was accepted by the African Football Confederation. FIFA regulations had mandated players to be released this Monday, extending the time they would miss in matches in European competitions such as the Premier League played during the Christmas and New Year period and throughout the African Cup of Nations. Clubs can now keep players for matches until 3 January. The 24-nation African Cup of Nations opens on 9 January at the Olembe Stadium in Yaound, with the final on February 6th. Premier League clubs will have African Cup of Nations players available for the next two games. The last match now before the release of the players sees him in a clash of title followers on January 2 with Liverpool with Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Naby Keita (Guinea) and Sadio Man (Senegal) in the team that plays outside in Chelsea, where there Edouard Mendy (Senegal) on goal. Europe would prefer the African Cup of Nations to be played in its summer when other continental championships like the Euros are played to avoid breaking domestic leagues. Despite the tone of European resistance to the tournament in recent correspondence, FIFA Deputy Secretary-General Mattias Grafstrm on Saturday confirmed the easing of player release schedules as a solidarity commitment to the World League and Europa League Forum in a first letter from the Associated Press. The CAF has decided that for those players who have official club matches between 27 December 2021 and 3 January 2022, the participating member associations in question should be instructed that these players can stay with their clubs to participate in these matches and released after the last game during this period, wrote Grafstrm. The World League Forum called the previous request for players to go to international duty unreasonable and disproportionate for many clubs and players still playing at the time, but CAF and FIFA have shown a willingness to respond to these concerns. FIFA has been told that this decision was taken in the spirit of goodwill and solidarity with the affected clubs in recognition of the fact that they, like all members of the football community, have been negatively affected by the onset of the COVID pandemic. Wrote Grafstrm. It is also assumed that a spirit of mutual co-operation remains between the CAF and all stakeholders in this regard, including the link to player release and the provision of sports travel exemptions and quarantine restrictions if required in the future. ___ More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

