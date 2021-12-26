Cornhole (yes, cornhole) finds international scene as its popularity continues to grow | Nation and World

If any moment in this sport climbed his mind, it was a weekend in August 2017, when the ESPN2 tournament race drew better ratings than Major League Baseball on TBS and FS1 and the final stage of the Tour de France on NBCSN .

Sports? Corn hole.

While some may see it as a simple backyard activity, where competitors throw bags filled with corn or resin into a raised plank with a hole in the bottom, the corn hole has grown and attempted to stock claim its as a legitimate sport in recent years. It has long been a match in Lake Havasu town, where the Cornhole Spring Lake Havasu Championship is held each year along with the Havasu Lake boat exhibition.

But now, her biggest fans are seeing a bigger scene.

I think they were just at the top of the iceberg, said Todd Kisicki, owner of KB Kornhole Games and a national director with the American Cornhole League (ACL).

It feels like that. The tournaments are now broadcast on ESPN and a new audience came on board in the summer of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced major sports leagues to suspend their seasons.

Now the main organizers of the sport have a higher goal in mind: the Olympics.

Growing sport

While teaching at Arizona State University, Kisicki decided to start the KB Kornhole Games, renting corn-board boards to people. After hosting a fundraising event, Kisicki realized he really liked the sports business side.

The business started when he started running events in the Valley, as more people became interested in playing both recreationally and competitively. Having to balance time between the two jobs, Kisicki was forced to choose the path he wanted to follow.

We started (KB Kornhole Games) in 2015, and I was doing it the other way around when I was at ASU, said Kisicki, who in 2012 completed his doctorate. in Educational Technology. After a year and a half, I just got to a point where I could not devote all my energy to one or the other. I had to make a decision to see which passion I was most passionate about. After 15 years in education, I decided to take a chance on myself and go with the corn hole.

Kisicki left his teaching position at the end of 2016 to focus on growing kornhole sport locally.

His role would eventually expand beyond Arizona.

With ACL, Kisicki oversees hundreds of directors and organizes professional events for players across the country.

According to Kisicki, there are over 100,000 players registered in the ACL database, and there could be anywhere from 10,000 to 50,000 active players throughout the season.

The Phoenix community and the Arizona cornhole is one of the largest in the country.

KB Kornhole Games held its state championships at the Arizona360 Sports & Fitness Complex in Phoenix in 2018 and 2019 before moving to the Harrahs Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino in 2021 after the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arizona State Championship Cornhole player participation has increased every summer and more than 450 players competed in this year’s event, making it the largest in the country to date.

It was fantastic, said pro ACL and 2021 state champion Doug Zafft. I have played for 11 years in the race. I think 10 years ago what a tour was, and it would just be in someone’s backyard. After Todd got involved, we were organizing tours at (Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center) and filling this place.

It’s great to see and just keep growing and growing and getting more players at all levels. It has been important for the new player base to enter to get started, but there is a way for them to go up to the advanced and reach the pro ranks.

With increased participation and the challenge of finding venues large enough to hold events, Kisicki decided to work on opening a special venue in the area, something he believes the sport will see more of as the groups continue to grow.

Of course, with a great sport comes an integral part of his show to an audience: television.

ESPN started televising in 2017. The event coverage was watched by hundreds of thousands of people, gaining a larger viewership than many other well-known events.

Attendance at Cornhole marks an increase every time an event is broadcast on national television, Kisicki said. It has reached a point where the inaugural events with several dozen players, a big deal at the time, now seem small compared to the hundreds and sometimes even thousands of people who show up to compete in some of the biggest events across the country .

Now, 256 professional players across the country are participating in a season with a grand prize of $ 1 million.

It’s so exciting to be able to see this, said ACL professional Kevin Nellis. When I started, the game didn’t even do that. I kept telling my friends that I was going to play at the advanced level, then, all of a sudden, it is no longer just the advanced level, it is the chance to play on national TV for serious money and potentially get paid for it playing a sport we absolutely like to play. It’s just fun.

In a strange turn of events, the pandemic turned out to be one of the best things about the corn hole.

While many sports were forced to postpone their seasons, Cornhole was able to act as a contactless sport that is physically distant.

As a result, the sport took on a ton of airtime while other sports leagues were on hiatus, exposing the hungry audience to some sort of competitive action in the corn world.

“I think it will continue to gain popularity,” Zafft said. The more it is on TV and watched constantly, I think more and more people will say, Wow, I can go play these tournaments nearby, maybe make money, have fun and meet some new people . It will simply continue to attract more people to the sport, and we hope to run bigger and bigger tournaments.

Now, Kisicki wants to seize the opportunity and maximize growth.

He recently hired a national director at ACL for High School Development, focusing on introducing corn holes in schools across the country. Furthermore, USA Cornhole will be responsible for developing sports at the youth level.

With continued growth, Kisicki and the rest of the kornhole community have one goal in mind: to achieve the Olympics.

The Tokyo 2020 Games saw the debut of several sports, including skateboarding, surfing, karate and sport climbing.

Zafft withdrew from the competitive aspect of the cornhole because of his history as a former NCAA Division I swimmer at the University of Cincinnati and an Olympic qualifier. Now, one day he may find himself competing to qualify for the Olympics once again, this time in the sport of kornhole.

Hoping to reach the Olympic peaks, Kisicki has worked on the international development of the sport, talking to representatives from around 25-30 countries about the possibility of ACL membership and establishing their own branch in their respective countries.

This is where we were trying, said Kisicki. The ACL CEO is very invested to see it reach the Olympics, and that’s part of my role with the international community: to raise it and get them to start their own federations so that one day to be able to reach it at the Olympic level.

Corn community

Many in the kornhole community got involved in the same way: playing in the backyard or at a bar with some friends.

Sport has developed a strong community over the years.

Being able to see people meet and grow and feel comfortable with each other and make new friends is amazing, Kisicki said. As human beings, we all want to feel part of a community. As you grow older, once you get out of college, it is sometimes harder to make friends. Having that area where you can go or that activity you can do with other people who enjoy doing it as well, that part of the community is a big emotion for me.

Nellis started playing the sport with some friends in the backyard at a Christmas party. One of his neighbors saw that a local tournament was taking place and they decided to compete in it.

Initially, Nellis appeared at the event without his set of bags, which were required to compete. As a result, he had to borrow bags from some of the locals before buying his kit as he became increasingly addicted to the sport.

With a friend by his side, Nellis entered the world of the corn hole.

We just fell in love with him at the time, he said. People are the ones who drew us to him (along with) the competitive nature. We both have a lot of sporting backgrounds, but being able to compete and not get hurt the next day was a beautiful thing. It was then that we started to take it seriously.

The corn hole community does not only come together when events occur. They are there for each other whenever and wherever needed.

After the first month, I felt like I was part of something bigger, Nellis said. When it really hit home was when some people had a family tragedy, and the corn community gathered within a few days. Everyone from every side of the city from east, west, down south to Tucson, all gathered as a community to help every individual, whether they knew it or not. Everyone is ready to get into whatever level they can, and that’s when you really know you’re part of something a little bigger than just a corn hole.

While participation has continued to reach impressive levels, the community is still a bit determined and has created a space for those involved to come together regardless of skill level.

It’s like a big family, said Jillian Willis, 2021 state champion and female player of the year. Everyone knows everyone. I actually see more broken people than I see my current family. It’s a big community. Everyone is very friendly and welcomes new players.

An attractive aspect of the corn hole is its wide age range among players.

While the players are mostly in the 25-49 age group, there are professionals up to 11 years old and some up to their 70s and 80s, Kisicki said.

Sport goes through generations, and people are encouraged to get involved as soon as they want.

It’s a family thing, Willis said. Many people think they were always out in the bars playing. Many times, I have been to golf clubs, clubs and things like that. Almost all tournaments have youth levels, and kids can come play against the adults. It is a very family oriented sport. Anyone can play.

Younger or younger players may feel a little scared at these big events, but the community has always been supportive and welcoming of new faces, regardless of the issue.

I try to give every piece of advice I can, Zafft said. I do not try to keep any secrets about how I carry my bag or what I do to keep getting into the hole. I just try to be as friendly and helpful as possible to the kornhole community, and I think it’s a great community if you talk to any players. The game itself is fun, but community is an aspect that everyone enjoys. It’s very friendly, we all get to know each other and travel together, and it’s just a lot of fun.

While it remains to be seen how far the sport can go, Cornhole has developed a strong community both locally and nationally and they hope to continue to foster participation in the future.

People are the border, Nellis said. At the current pace they would go, it would be up there with everything else. People hope to achieve it at the Olympics. I do not think it will go that far, but it will be a sport that everyone plays growing up. Hopefully it becomes another great game like everything else.