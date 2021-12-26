Suicide attacks on a bar in eastern Congo, killing 6 people





BENI, Congo (AP) A suicide bomber struck a restaurant and bar on Saturday as customers gathered on Christmas Day, killing at least six others in an eastern Congolese city where Islamic extremists are known to be active. Strong gunfire erupted shortly after the bomb exploded, with panicked crowds fleeing the city center. Saturday’s attack marked the first known time a suicide bomber has killed victims in eastern Congo, where a branch of the Islamic State group earlier this year claimed responsibility for a suicide attack near another bar in Beni, which had no caused other casualties. The latest violence only deepens fears that religious extremism has taken root in a region already devastated for years by rebels. General Sylvain Ekenge, spokesman for the governor of northern Kivu, said security guards had blocked the assailant from entering the crowded bar and thus the person detonated the explosive at the entrance. We urge people to stay vigilant and avoid crowded areas during the holiday season, he said in a statement. “In the city and territory of Ben, it is difficult at this time to know who is who.” Rashel Magali had about three hours in the restaurant-bar with her sister-in-law and a few others when she heard a loud noise outside. Suddenly we saw black smoke surrounding the bar and people started crying, she told the Associated Press. We rushed to the exit where I saw people lying down. There were green plastic chairs scattered everywhere and I also saw heads and wings that were no longer tied. It was really awful. Among the dead were two children, according to Mayor Narcisse Muteba, who is also a police colonel. At least 13 other people were injured and taken to a local hospital. Investigations are underway to find the perpetrators of this terrorist attack, he told the Associated Press. The city has long been targeted by rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, a group originating in neighboring Uganda. But in June, Islamic State groups in Central African Province said they were behind a suicide attack and another bomb blast the same day at a Catholic church that injured two people. Residents of the city have repeatedly expressed anger over the continuing insecurity despite the army offensive and the presence of UN peacekeepers in Beni. From 2018 to 2020, the city also suffered from an Ebola epidemic that became the second deadliest in history. More than 2,200 people died in eastern Congo as vaccination efforts were sometimes hampered by insecurity in the area. ___ Associated Press writer Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal, contributed to this report.

