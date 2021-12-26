New Capacity Limits for Outdoor Skating Rink, Sled Hills and Ski Trails in Ottawa





If you are planning to visit an outdoor skating rink, hiking trail or sledding hill in Ottawa during the holidays, keep in mind a new public health order that limits capacity on outdoor recreational equipment. As of today, new capacity limits of up to a maximum of 25 people are now in force for outdoor skating rinks and congregation points in its hills and ski trails in the country. “While the risk of transmitting COVID-19, on average, is greater indoors compared to outdoors, the risk of transmission increases outdoors when there is crowd, close contact, prolonged exposure and forced extraction (p. sh., individuals physically trying to participate in sports and recreational activities), “Etches said in the Instruction Letter issued Thursday. “Adapting capacity limits, physical distancing and camouflage requirements, and other measures to reduce close contact between individuals in outdoor recreation facilities is likely to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading to the city of Ottawa.” Starting December 26, the capacity for outdoor skating rinks is 25 people or the maximum number of people who can maintain a physical distance of two meters. For the Ottawa City Hall Rink of Dreams rink, Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink of Dreams, Lansdowne Park Skating Court and Ben Franklin Place Rink, maximum capacity will be posted on each rink. The new 25-person border is also set for collection points on winter trails and its hills, including trail tops and hilltops. Masks are mandatory for anyone who enters outdoor recreational facilities, including spectators. Masks are “highly recommended” when engaging in physical activity, says Ottawa Public Health. Indoor locker rooms and indoor clubs, with the exception of bathrooms, must be closed to the public on all outdoor skating rinks and trails.

