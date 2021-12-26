A biblical break from farming in Israel can help Gaza growers. They are waitingExBulletin



RAFAH, Gaza Strip Palestinian Gaza farmers have adapted to the rhythms of the Jewish calendar and have anxiously awaited the moment.

Every seven years, the Bible commands farmers in the Holy Land to give their fields a rest (Leviticus 25). Annual agricultural Saturday, called shmita in Hebrew, began this fall.

Most Israeli farmers continue to plow their fields. But to help feed the strictest Jewish followers of the tradition, many of the ultra-Orthodox communities that make up nearly 13% of Israel’s population, Israel vows to lift its strict restrictions on vegetable exports from the Gaza Strip. ruled by Hamas.



For the first time since the Islamic militant group invaded Gaza in 2007, Israel will allow farmers in the blockaded territory to export cucumbers, zucchini, peppers and sweet potatoes for Israeli consumption this year, according to the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture.

“Every seven years is the year of the religious people,” says Gaza farmer Marwan Abu Salah, referring to devout Jews on the other side of the fortified Israeli barrier he has never met but hopes will become its key customers.

The 37-year-old farmer dips his bare hands on a sandy hill covered with leafy greenery located on the southern tip of Gaza near the border with Egypt and pulls out nine sweet potatoes. “Red bear,” he says, embracing the pink newborn like a proud father.



Every seven years, Israel opens its door a little wider

Gaza could be an ideal source of fruit and vegetables for Israel shmita year that lasts from September 2021 to September 2022. It is next door, its prices are cheap and the Jewish tradition says it was ruled by the Philistines during the time of the ancient Israelites more than 3000 years ago, so many Orthodox rabbis consider it beyond the boundaries of the Holy Land and excluded from the biblical mandated year of rest.

But 14 years of conflict have kept most of Gaza’s products blocked.

In 2007, Hamas, considered a terrorist group by Israel and the West, crossed into Gaza from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority. Since then, Israel and Egypt have imposed sanctions on the territory, strictly restricting travel and trade outside Gaza and restricting exports of products.



Only after a devastating Hamas-Israel war in 2014 did Israel open the door allow Gaza farmers to export products to Israel and to the Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank for the first time. Only tomatoes and eggplants were allowed in Israel, appearing on supermarket shelves for ultra-Orthodox Jewish shoppers during the 2015 agricultural Sabbath.

When that shmita year ended, Gaza farmers were in for a surprise: Israel let tomatoes and eggplants continue to come year after year, according to Gisha, an Israeli legal advocacy group lobbying for freedom of movement for Gaza civilians. Israel has also allowed Gaza strawberries to be sold in the West Bank.

For this year shmita, in addition to tomatoes and eggplants, Israel added additional varieties from peppers to sweet potatoes to the list of approved vegetable imports. Palestinian farmers submitted production samples to Israel for sanitary inspection and sales are expected to begin early in the Jewish New Year in September.

Farmers are still waiting.



What is the obstacle?

“It is supposed to start soon,” the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture told NPR by email.

Gisha says Israeli agriculture officials claim there is no need for Gaza products yet because Turkey is filling current market shmita request. Egypt and Jordan also supply surplus vegetables to Israel during the biblical holiday year, and some ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities accept produce from Palestinian-owned farms in the West Bank.

The split in the Egyptian-mediated ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas could also contribute to delays in exports from Gaza.

“Every aspect of Israel’s access policy to Gaza, including what goods may come out during shmita year, is linked to ongoing negotiations with Hamas for a long-term ceasefire and prisoner agreement, “said Tania Hary, director of Gisha.” This government, like those before it, is continuing to use its control over economic life and good. “the presence of civilians in the Belt for their own political gain, contrary to its obligation to protect human rights, not their trade.”



Farmers feel cheated

Gaza farmers have become impatient. Some planted additional crops months ago, expecting big sales in Israel and ended up throwing away products or selling them cheaply in the domestic market, losing potential revenue.

“We started planting more tomatoes and zucchini because we realized there would be a lot of demand,” says Abu Salah. “They deceived us.”

Gaza farmers add him to a long list of complaints they hold against Israel. Israel not only restricts production exports abroad, it has sprayed herbicides along the border with Gaza to eradicate dense vegetation and keep the border region exposed to security monitoring. Farmers say this poisons crops on some of the few arable lands left in the densely populated territory.



Religion and the economy are at stake

In Israel, past reliance on Gaza produces for shmita has sparked controversy among devout Jewish communities, among those inclined to stricter religious practices, and others who oppose supporting the economy of a territory ruled by Israel’s enemy, Hamas.

When interviewed, Gaza farmers were incapable of religious reasoning after what they call the “year of religious people” and some misinterpreted the Jewish tradition every seven years as an order to buy produce from one’s enemies. The focus of farmers was not on religion, but on a rare opportunity to increase their income after years of export ban.

Gaza farmers could have found a much bigger market in Israel this year if it were not for a religious vacuum.



Ministry of Agriculture says only 3% to 5% of Israeli farmers leave their lands barren, as the Bible commands say. The rest embrace a legal fabrication facilitated by the country’s Chief Rabbi and accepted by most Jewish communities: They sell their farmland symbolically to a non-Jew for the year and continue to grow and sell as usual.

Thus Brazilian road engineer Wesley Schmidt, 31, who moved to Israel with his Jewish wife five years ago, became the symbolic owner of about one million hectares of Israeli agricultural land this year.

The rabbis say the solution is needed to maintain Israel’s sustainable agricultural economy.

“Everyone understands that this is a void,” says Rabbi Yedidya Sinclair, author of The Sabbath of the Earth, a book about shmita. “But this is a compassionate void.”