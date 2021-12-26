What if you fail to submit your ITR by December 31, 2021

Expiration date for the submission of the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2020-2021, ie the assessment year 2021-2022 for the general category of all taxpayers, whose account is not required to be audited and which covers all wages is usually July 31st. every year, but has been postponed until December 31, 2021 as of now. What if an individual taxpayer, whose accounts are not required to be audited, misses the deadline and fails to file his or her ITR by December 31, 2021 for the 2021-2022 appraisal year? Let’s discuss.

Is it also the last ITR filing date?

People generally have the impression that the due date is also the last date after which you can not submit your ITR, which is not correct. There are two important dates for filing an ITR: one is the due date and the other is the final date. If you fail to submit your ITR by the due date, you can submit it by the deadline. The expiration date for the submission of the ITR for each year, for all taxpayers whose accounts are not required to be audited, is July 31 of the year following the year for which the TTR will be filed and the last date by law changed is December 31 of the following year. Expiration dates and the deadline for submitting the ITR for such taxpayers have been postponed to December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 for the financial year 2020-21, respectively.

What happens if you miss the deadline?

In case you fail to submit your current ITR by the extended date, e.g. December 31, 2021, you can do this until March 31, 2022, but you lose your right to carry any losses for the current year and that cannot be offset by the current years. income. So, in case you have losses, below business income or capital gains or losses beyond two lakh rupees under the head of the house property, during the current year and which you otherwise have the right to carry to be compensated in the years subsequent, will not be able to do so if you miss the December 31, 2021 deadline.

If the taxes paid by you or on your behalf are more than your tax liability and you are therefore entitled to a refund for the overpayments paid, you lose your right to receive interest on the overpayment tax. paid for the period of delay attributable to you. In case the taxes paid by you or on your behalf are lower than the general tax liability, in addition to the interest for this deficiency, you will also have to pay interest for the period of delay in submitting your ITR even if you have already paid. absent after March 31, 2021.

Late payment for submitting your ITR after the due date

In addition to the above consequences, you will have to pay a fixed delay fee of five thousand rupees at the time of filing your ITR if the ITR is submitted after the due date, in case your taxable income is more than five lakhs. The delay fee, however, is limited to Rs. 1,000 / – in case the taxable income is below Rs. five lakh.

So, in case you are required to submit your ITR for any reason, even when no tax is paid by you, you will have to pay a late fee of one thousand rupees. This may occur when your total gross income exceeds the threshold limit of the exemption applicable to you but does not exceed five lakhs and no tax is paid due to the deduction available under section 87A. This can also happen when you have to file an ITR because you own an asset outside India or if you are a signatory to an account outside India or because you have spent on electricity or foreign travel across the designated border.

What happens if you do not submit your ITR by the due date?

In case you fail to submit your ITR by the extended deadline, e.g. March 31, 2022, the income tax department may impose a minimum penalty equal to 50% of the tax that would have been avoided by you by not filing the ITR, in addition to income tax and interest liability by the date when you file your ITR in response to notices from the tax department.

Few people know that the government has the power to prosecute you and put you behind bars if you do not submit your ITR by the due date. Current income tax laws provide for a minimum sentence of three years imprisonment and a maximum of seven years. It is not that the department can initiate criminal proceedings against you in any case of failure to file an ITR. The Revenue Department can only prosecute if the amount of tax required to evade exceeds Rs. 10,000 / -.

I’m sure that after reading this article you have decided to submit your ITR before December 31, 2021.

The writer is a tax and investment expert and can be contacted at [email protected] and @jainbalwant on Twitter

