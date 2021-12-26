Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault warns of tough weeks ahead as COVID-19 cases rise – Montreal





Quebec Prime Minister FranoisLegault on Friday warned of tough weeks to come, as officials reported more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19, a new daily record. “The Omicron variant is more contagious than anything that has been seen since the beginning of the pandemic,” Legault wrote in a Christmas message posted on Facebook. “I rely on your judgment to follow the instructions and to be careful.” Legault urged Quebecers to contact those who are alone during the holidays or who are isolated due to a positive COVID-19 test result, and he acknowledged the courage and dedication of health workers. READ MORE: In the Christmas message, Trudeau says better days will come despite the difficult year “The coming weeks will be difficult,” Legault wrote. “It will be very important to continue our efforts and stay together, even if we are tired.” The story goes down the ad Quebec tightened restrictions this week, cutting private gatherings to six people or two family bubbles, starting with Boxing Day. Bars, cinemas, gyms and entertainment venues were ordered to close abruptly earlier this week, while restaurants were allowed to stay open at 50 per cent capacity with a strict closing time of 22:00. On Friday, Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon extended pandemic aid to restaurants. “The consequences of the new (health) measures in restaurants will be significant,” Fitzgibbon said in a statement. “We had discussions with their representatives and it was clear that we had to adjust our programs or deal with some closures.” Trends More than 30 were reported killed, burnt bodies in Myanmar

Omicron COVID-19 interrupts holiday travel with over 6,000 canceled flights Quebec has also tightened rules on long-term care homes and nursing homes. Residents of long-term care homes will not be allowed to leave for private holiday gatherings and will only be allowed one visitor at a time, for a maximum of two visitors per day. Exits are still allowed in senior residences, but residents will only be allowed a maximum of four visitors per day for the holiday period. According to the province’s open data portal, just over 10,000 new cases were added on Friday, eclipsing the previous record of 9,397 new cases reported the day before. Details on COVID-19-related hospitalizations and vaccinations will be published next week. Officials have said in recent days that daily numbers are likely to be underestimated because the province’s testing centers are overcrowded and can not keep up with demand. The story goes down the ad















