The International Piano Competition returns to Westport and more

MoCA Westports has announced the finalists for its Heida Hermanns piano competition, which will introduce young pianists from around the world to one of America’s most popular cultural events.

The competition runs from 13 to 15 January.

The four finalists were selected through an extensive international application process that included video presentations of individual performances. Selected candidates include Katharine Benson (USA), Nathan Cheung (USA), Aaron Kurz (USA) and Artem Kuznetsov (Russia).

Judges for the competition include pianist Sahun Hong, Zhenni Li and Heida 2019 winner Priscila Navarro.





Alexander Platt, MoCA Westports concert curator, will serve as artistic director for the Heida competition. He is the music director of La Crosse Symphony, Waukegan Symphony, Wisconsin Philharmonic and Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, NY

The finalists will use the MoCA Westports Hamburg D grand vintage grand piano, which was restored by Ivan Brunner, a skilled technician who took care of the instrument when used regularly at Carnegie Hall.

The winner will receive a cash prize of $ 10,000, and each of the other finalists will receive a $ 2,500 prize.

In addition to the finalist performances, the three-day event also includes master classes at the Westport Public Library and performances by the jury.

Tickets can be purchased for individual events or as a three-day package. Please visit theheida.mocawestport.org to learn more and buy tickets.

The properties sell for $ 19.4 million together

CBRE recently announced the sale of three Westport properties for a total value of $ 19.35 million.

The team of Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley, Jeremy Neuer, David Gavin, Richard Gatto, Fahri Ozturk and Travis Langer of the CBRE Institutional Properties Group represented the seller, Leifer Properties at the disposal of the two medical properties and a boutique office building.

Medical assets included the Willows Campus at 125-131 Kings Highway North and 728 Post Road East, which CBRE purchased from buyer HB Nitkin. The boutique office building at 1465 Post Road East was sold to the Greenhouse Offices and was their first office purchase in Fairfield, County.

Medical properties are approximately 89 percent leased and offer high-end medical kits for specialist physicians, including Yale University. The Post Road East property offers unique small tenant spaces, providing a very diverse rental mix, significantly reducing the risk of repayment. The strength of Westport’s office and medical markets, with only single-digit vacancies, provides a mature environment to continue to hire and secure rents, the CBRE said in a statement.

The city reminds residents that taxes are mandatory

Tax collector Christine Alison is reminding residents that third-quarter real estate taxes, personal property taxes, supplemental vehicles and sanitation use and appraisal fees are due on January 1st. Taxpayers have until February 1 to pay taxes without penalty. Accounts will be subject to a fine of 18 percent (1.5 percent / month) if paid late. The minimum interest rate is $ 2.

Failure to get an invoice does not reduce fees or interest.

Taxes on real estate, personal property taxes, supplementary vehicles and utility bills and appraisal can be paid by credit card, debit card or direct withdrawal from an online checking account at www.westportct.gov.

Checks must be paid in the Town of Westport and mailed to:

Tax Collector – Westport

PO Box 350

Westport, CT 06881

Payments can be made in person at the tax collectors’ office, Room 109 in Town Hall (110 Myrtle Avenue) or after-hours at the sales box at the back of Town Hall. Office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily Monday through Friday.

Vacations can reveal the service needs of elderly relatives

Assisted Living Services is reminding people that vacations can reveal the physical and mental deterioration of their elderly loved ones as families reunite.

Age-related decline can occur quickly and with fewer personal visits during the coronavirus pandemic, many older citizens have been able to hide new or worsening problems, according to Assisted Living Services, a senior home care agency. with an office in Westport. , Assisted Living Services, Inc. The service provided some signs to keep an eye on.

Clutter in the home becomes dangerous as it increases the difficulties with the activities of daily living and the risk of falling. According to the service, it can also be a sign of depression, decreased mobility or cognitive impairment.

Other warning signs are: Oblivion and confusion; neglect of physical appearance, or basic hygiene; neglect of medical needs; difficulty performing routine tasks or daily chores; personality changes, inability to afford finances and pay bills; and instability, clumsiness, or a recent history of decline.

Families need to make sure professional caregivers and new technological solutions can allow older loved ones to stay safe in the shared home, the service said.

The service said another resource for families seeking information about on-site aging is on the Connecticut Home Health Association website at cthealthcareathome.org. called Consumer tips to take care of a loved one at home.

If the person in need of care qualifies for the Adult Family Living / Adoption Care Program at the Connecticut Department of Social Services according to Connecticut Home Care Program for the Elderly, AND Personal Care Assistance Removal Program (PCA), a family member living in the home may be paid to provide care.