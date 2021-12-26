Second opinion: Evaluation of Biden’s foreign policy strategy

Senior foreign policy officials in the Biden administration have spent 2021 seeking to turn America into an activist in multilateral institutions and restore its global reputation as a leader and its image as competent and credible after the coup. unfortunate of the previous administration. .

Unfortunately, the first year has not been kind to their efforts or their president. I say this as someone who has been a colleague of many of these officials when I chaired the National Intelligence Council during the Obama administration and who admires them.

They had bad luck with Afghanistan, no less inheriting Trump’s deal with the Taliban in 2020, promising a full withdrawal of American troops; it was little more than a fig leaf covering the delivery.

But even the US had a bad execution. The administration was under pressure from the Afghan government to avoid taking action that would indicate a withdrawal, however the US should have done much more than prepare for the withdrawal by the end of August, especially to leave. the Afghans who had worked with us. The army usually shines in the rapid movement of people, but in this case it did not happen.

If given permission, we could have kept Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan open, even if it meant temporarily deploying more troops to protect it.

I was also surprised to see the Iraqi army evaporate in the fall of Mosul in 2014, that my former intelligence colleagues at least did not warn of the strong possibility that the last game in Afghanistan could be played in days or weeks, not in months or years. My years in intelligence have left me skeptical of the assessments that are also appropriate, as one suggests the Afghan regime can stay for months.

The Biden team is experienced and skilled, and this is a welcome relief. However, they are also members who hold cards of the foreign policy institution, as Ben Rhodes, who was President Obama’s deputy national security adviser, calls the blob (and who probably includes me). Sometimes I get the impression that they think this is still 1992, when the US was going through a unipolar moment like of global superpower.

The world has changed. This is not a time for us to give lectures to Chinese diplomats, as Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken did in March in Anchorage, no matter how much they deserve or respond in kind with their lectures.

Nor can US leadership be assumed; it must be won, case by case, and decision by decision. At this point, to have a conversation with London about selling British nuclear submarines to Australia, instead of the French models they had ordered, and to do so without prior notice to France, was a blunder that did not apologize to the President. Biden nor a visit to Paris at first. November by Vice President Kamala Harris may be deleted.

Traditional allies are bound to defend their bets: Having witnessed America’s Trumpism for the first time, they know our policy well enough to know it could happen again.

There is more foreign policy continuity between Biden and former President Trump than I expected. Biden canceled two of Trump’s three withdrawals, returning the country to the Paris agreement on climate and the World Health Organization.

But what is most appealing is that he did not rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership. This should have been natural, because it’s the perfect tool to do what the Trump administration wanted but failed to do: Make progress in curbing the various ways China appropriates intellectual property, which includes the demand that foreign businesses share their technology in exchange for the market. access and much reports of direct theft.

The first rounds of Trump’s tariffs may have caught China’s attention, but the follow-up was negative: instead of clustering countries in Europe and elsewhere that share the same grievance against China, the Trump administration imposed tariffs on those potential partners as well. apparently for reasons unrelated to China. However, the fact that the Biden administration has taken a look at reunification in the Trans-Pacific Partnership underscores the limitations now that trade deals have become dirty words across the political spectrum.

The measurement of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, which began in November, will test the administration. He testifies to the fact that a declining power may still be militarily prominent locally and to the risk that the Biden administration may simultaneously face crises in Europe and Asia. Do not worry that if the founders of foreign policy seem to think it is still 1992, Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to think it is still 900.

Returning to Kievan Rus, a medieval state that some say was the forerunner of the modern states of Ukraine, Russia and Belarus, Putin is claiming that Russians and Ukrainians are one people. It may be an acceptable historical reference, but it is an unwise strategy because it only offends the Ukrainians and pushes them further towards the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

China is clearly the center of American foreign policy, and at this point, too, there seems to be more continuity than strategy. The Biden administration did not move to repeal Trump’s tariffs, but enforced its own punitive measures, such as removing Chinese companies from US stock exchanges and not sending officials to the China Olympics.

While the administration clearly understands that if humanity is to survive, we must cooperate with China in addressing the climate crisis, otherwise the new Cold War mentality that seems to have gripped Washington seems to include the administration. This is a very useless framework in 1962 rather than 2022, because it not only narrows the scope of cooperation with China, but also minimizes the economic importance of the two countries to each other.

Political calculations may suggest the hypothesis of China threatening to sell home renovation measures, which we should do even if China does not exist, e.g. more spending on basic research and development in critical technologies, just as President Eisenhower used the Cold War in the 1950s for it. justify the National Highway Protection Act, which built the U.S. interstate system so that in the event of a nuclear attack people could easily evacuate cities.

But slogans are not strategy, and in the Biden administration’s first year report, its approach to China makes it incomplete in foreign policy.

Gregory F. Treverton, chairman of the U.S. National Intelligence Council from 2014 to 2017, is professor of international relations at USC and chair of the Global TechnoPolitics Forum.