Ontario reports 9,826 new cases of COVID-19 after crossing 10,000 for the first time

Ontario is reporting 9,826 new COVID-19 cases on Boxing Day, after the province hit a staggering record of more than 10,000 new cases the day before.

The province saw a record 10,412 cases on Saturday, surpassing the previous record of 9,571, which was set on Friday.

Ontario Public Health reported four more COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday. The number of disease-related deaths was not published on Sunday, as the Ministry of Health will not update its COVID-19 data on its website from December 25 to December 28 and January. 1 to 3 January due to holidays.

Data for those days will be published on December 29th and January 4th.

The seven-day recurring average of new daily cases is now 6,746, up from 2,542 a week ago.

Cases of COVID-19 have increased in the province due to the highly infectious Omicron variant of the new coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 373 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 168 people are in the ICU as of Sunday. The number of people hospitalized fell from 510 on Saturday.

Experts have said the current number of cases is likely to be much higher than those reported daily because many public health units have reached their testing capacity.

Meanwhile, the race to secure COVID-19 vaccine boosters continues in Ontario, with several clinics launching on Christmas Day.