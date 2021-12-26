Here are some of the many honors for Desmond Tutu, a force for harmony





Tributes from global and religious leaders, South Africans and prominent supporters from around the world flooded social media on Sunday after the death of Desmond M. Tutu. An oratorical force whose leadership helped abolish apartheid in South Africa, Archbishop Tutu has died in Cape Town at the age of 90. His nonviolent stance in the anti-apartheid movement earned him a Nobel Peace Prize in 1984. And he was a vocal advocate for peaceful reconciliation, chairing the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which was in charge of the investigation. of apartheid crimes. His death was announced on social media by the office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The cause was cancer, said the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation. God. Ramaphosa called Archbishop Tutu a patriot without equals; a leader of principles and pragmatism that gave meaning to the biblical deepening that faith without works is dead.

Archbishop Tutu used his position as chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to reckon with the oppressive past, but also to hold the new democratic government, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, accountable. said in a statement. His contributions to the fight against injustice, both locally and globally, match only the depth of his thinking on creating a liberating future for human societies. He was an extraordinary human being. A thinker. A leader. A shepherd. Thabo Makgoba, archbishop of Cape Town, said in a statement that the legacy of Archbishop Tutus is moral strength, moral courage and clarity. He felt with the people, said Archbishop Macgoba. In public and alone, he cried because he felt the pain of the people. And he laughed no, not only did he laugh, he bit with pleasure when he shared their joy.

Archbishop Tutus’s legacy, many said, was a legacy of unity and service, built on a life of campaigning for dignity for people everywhere and helping to overcome divisions.

In fact the big baobab tree has fallen, said the African National Congress in a statement. South Africa and the mass democratic movement have lost a tower of moral conscience and an embodiment of wisdom. The Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader who had formed a friendship with Archbishop Tutu, recalled the spiritual bond the two shared. He was a true humanitarian and a dedicated human rights lawyer, he wrote in a letter addressed to Archbishop Tutus, daughter of Mpho Tutu van Furth. He added, “I am convinced that the best honor we can give them and keep our souls alive is to do as he did and to continually look at how we can help others.” John Steenhuisen, the leader of the Democratic Alliance, South Africa’s opposition party, wrote on Twitter, a true South African giant has left us, but his soul will live in the daily kindness that we South Africans show each other and in our ongoing efforts to build a united, successful, non-racial SA for all. But Archbishop Tutus’s friends and supporters also remembered a man who loved life and who was a devoted partner to his wife, Leah Tutu. A friend of Archbishop Tutus Richard Branson, the British billionaire founder of the Virgin brand, wrote in a homage in connection with the archbishop’s teaching to swim.

He was a quick learner and was soon splashing out of us with lots of laughter, Mr. Branson said, describing Archbishop Tutu as one of the most positive, funny, and affirming people in life I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.

He was one of the best among us. He brought light to darkness and light to weight, Thuli Madonsela, a former public defender for South Africa, wrote on Twitter. Other leaders, officials, and public figures outside South Africa also shared their condolences, or simply drew attention to the words of Archbishop Tutu himself. Accompanied by an image of the couple embracing, former President Barack Obama said the cleric was based on the struggle for liberation and justice in his country, but also concerned about injustices everywhere. He never lost his shy sense of humor and willingness to find humanity in his opponents, Mr. Obama said. Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Twitter that Norway sent its heartfelt condolences to his family and the nation of South Africa. Let him continue to inspire his great contribution to peace and human rights, Mr. Store added. Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and good irresistible humor, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter. He was also commemorated on Sunday by members of the LGBTQ community, including the former American tennis player Billie Jean King, as an ally who urged gay and lesbian Christians to hold leadership positions in the church. Palestinian leaders also mourned Archbishop Tutu, a outspoken critic of Israel’s actions against the Palestinians.

His support for Palestine was an embrace of love and empathy, he said Hanan Ashrawi, a former Palestinian peace negotiator, appreciating his commitment to our common struggle for justice and freedom. Although the loss was painful, mourners said, his accomplishments were evidence of a meaningful life that will be remembered forever. A great and influential elder is now a lifelong, witness ancestor, Rev. Fr. Bernice King, the youngest child of civil rights activist, Rev. Fr. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. posted on Twitter. And we are better because he was here.

