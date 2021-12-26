Lebanese-led monot proves cult status on red carpet at International Red Sea Film Festival

JEDDAH: When Kuwaiti-born Jordanian director Darin Sallam was a child, she was told the story of Radieh, a young Palestinian girl who watched from a closed basement as disaster ravaged her village. Hidden by her father, Radieh would testify about the violent displacement of her people before leaving for Syria, where she passed her story on to another young girl. That girl would grow up, get married, and share the same story with her daughter.

And that girl is me, says Sallam smiling. History traveled through the years to reach me. I was left. When I was a child, I had this fear of closed, dark places and kept thinking about this girl and what happened to her. So when I grew up and became a director, I decided that this was my debut film.

This debut is Farha, which had its regional premiere at the International Red Sea Film Festival this month and was honored with a special mention at the Yusr Awards festivals. Inspired by the story that Sallam was told as a child (although Radieh has become Farha played by newcomer Karam Taher), he deals with the horror of Nakba (the violent expulsion of Palestinians from their homeland), which is terribly described by unique perspective. of a young girl trapped inside a single room.

To shoot this important moment in Palestinian history from such a limited perspective was a bold directorial decision. Set mostly inside a room (the camera never leaves that room), the film gives its protagonist only two limited views of the world outside a crack in the basement door and a small hole in one of the walls. As a result, Sallam relied heavily on her cinematography Rachel Aoun, who would play as Farha’s eyes, and her voice stylist Rana Eid, who would be her ears. For Aoun and Sallam, the main challenge was to avoid repeating some kicks and corners, while Bajram was given the responsibility of recreating Nakba’s sound.

I spoke with Rana when the script was still on paper, says Sallam, whose previous film was the award-winning short film The Parrot. She read the script, we discussed it and was drawn to the fact that the sound was written and very important in this film. I was, like Rana, in most cases sound is more important than camera work and photography. I wanted the audience to feel and hear what Farha hears and this would only be possible if the sound were perfect.

Interestingly, Sallam did not tell her actors where the camera was, especially when shooting the central, traumatic sequence of the film, which Farha is forced to endure in hiding. That scene took four days to shoot, and involved 10 actors (some trained, some not) and a huge amount of planning and choreography.

We had four days and every day we had to continue emotionally from where we left the day before, so I was worried about them, says Sallam. It was already exhausting and tiring and every day we had to make sure we were in the same place, to get into the humor of the stage and remember everything together.

It was difficult, not only because of the physical demands made on the actors, but because of the psychological weight of what was being portrayed. After the initial screening of the films in Jeddah, actress Sameera Asir (Um Mohammad) said that the shooting of such painful scenes had deeply affected her on an emotional level. She was not alone. Some of the crew members were crying behind the monitor as they hunted, remembering their families and stories and the stories they heard from their grandparents, Sallam says.

Although an active witness and non-participant, Farha is the main point of the film all the time. The camera spends more than 50 minutes inside the basement with him, so Sallam knew that Taher’s performance would make or break the film.

The film deals with the horror of Nakba (the violent expulsion of Palestinians from their homeland). (Supplied)

People need to love her and feel for her and have compassion for her. She must have been stubborn and naughty and, in many ways, I was very specific about what I wanted. I was looking for this raw material a girl who had never acted but was willing to engage. I was looking for the right girl and I knew I would see her in her eyes. Those bright and passionate eyes. And when I met Karam it was not actually the audition that made me want to invest more in her. She was very shy. She was 14 at the time (15 when the shooting started) but I gave her some homework for Nakba and she sent me a message right after she said to me: This is the homework you asked me to do. And I said, okay, she’s interested.

The second time Sallam met Taher, she was more comfortable and willing to learn, so they started a series of one-on-one acting workshops together. One of the things I enjoy most is working with actors and non-actors specifically so I worked with Karam for a few months and she was dedicated, says Sallam. And I was testing it. Does it come on time? Is she canceling other things with her friends? That was a good sign. Her commitment, passion and dedication were there.

Darin Sallam, director of Farah, and her lead actress Karam Taher. (Supplied)

For Taher, who had auditioned almost willingly, it was a difficult few months of deep learning. After I passed the audition, I turned around and said to my mom, no, this is not going to happen. “I do not think they liked my audition or my acting,” she said. I was very nervous and shy at first and it was a long journey to be honest. It was Darin who was with me all the time, introducing me to the character, helping me get to this point where I was comfortable. I feel like I had to open up with Dari and I did. I trusted him so much. I opened up to her more than anyone else, which helped me get rid of all my anger, all my feelings and emotions, so I could finish a scene perfectly the way she wanted.

Her most difficult scenes were the two splits, Taher says. The first, from her father (Ashraf Barhom), the second, from her best friend Farida (Tala Gammoh). However, the film also includes scenes that are rarely treated in regional cinemas, including urination and the first Farhas period.

I wanted to tell her these things because it’s natural and what would happen to me or you if we were in her shoes, Sallam explains. I was not afraid to do it, I was worried Karam would not feel comfortable, so I had to work with her and make sure she was comfortable with the crew and no one was in the room except me and the camera.

Many people did not want Farha to become, says Sallam. The reasons why will immediately become clear to anyone who sees it. Although the events of 1948 have been covered in countless books, poems, articles, and documentaries, Nakba rarely appears in fictionalized cinematic form.

I’m not afraid to tell the truth. We have to do this because movies live and we die, says Sallam. That’s why I decided to make this movie. Not because I am political, but because I am loyal to the story I heard.