Israel plans to double settlements in the Golan Heights





Israel says it plans to double the number of settlers living in the Golan Heights and invest hundreds of millions of dollars in developing the area

MEVO HAMA, Golan Heights – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that the country aims to double the number of settlers living in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights with a multimillion-dollar plan aimed at further consolidating Israelis into its territory. occupied by Syria. more than five decades ago. Bennett said the new investment in the region was prompted by the Trump administration’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the land and by indications by the Biden administrations that it would not soon oppose that decision. This is our moment. This is the moment of the Golan Heights, Bennett said at a special cabinet meeting in the Golan Heights. After long and static years in terms of settlement extension, our goal today is to double the settlements in the Golan Heights. Bennett’s office said the government would invest about $ 1 billion (over $ 300 million) in developing the Golan Heights, including the creation of two new settlements, as well as investments in tourism, industry, clean energy and technology that would create several thousand jobs. Strengthening Israeli control over the territory would complicate any future efforts to make peace with Syria, which claims the Golan Heights. Israel conquered the Golan Heights in the 1967 Middle East war and later annexed the territory, promoting settlements and agriculture there, as well as creating a thriving local tourism industry. The US was the first country to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which the rest of the international community considers to be occupied by Israel. Bennett said the ten-year war in Syria made the idea of ​​Israeli control of the territory more acceptable to its international allies, adding that the alternative would be much worse. Israel has long argued that the strategically important area, for all practical purposes, has been fully integrated into Israel since its capture by Syria – and that control of the strategic plateau is needed as protection from Iran and its allies in Syria. About 50,000 people live in the Golan Heights, roughly half of Israeli Jews and half in the Druze Arab villages that were previously part of Syria. Some of the Druze population oppose Israeli control. The Israeli development plan aims to double the Jewish population in the coming years. Shortly after making his comments, Bennett’s office said he had been notified that his daughter tested positive for coronavirus, causing the Israeli leader to leave the cabinet meeting and go into solitary confinement at home. Bennett’s office said he had tested negative before a meeting and that Bennett’s 14-year-old daughter had been vaccinated. Israeli Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton missed Sunday’s meeting after her daughter tested positive for COVID-19. Her office said she had gone into isolation while awaiting the results of a coronavirus test.

