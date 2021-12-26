3 members of the K-pop BTS sensation tested positive for COVID-19





SEUL, South Korea Three members of the K-pop BTS superstar group have been infected with coronavirus after returning from abroad, their management agency said. RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday evening, the Big Hit Music agency said in a statement. Earlier it was said that another member, Suga, came out positive for the virus on Friday. The agency said the three underwent second strikes in August. BTS is a boyband with seven members. The other four members are J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Jimin. According to the agency, RM has shown no particular symptoms while Jin is showing mild symptoms including mild fever and is undergoing self-treatment at home. The agency said Friday that Suga was showing no symptoms and was administering self-care at home in accordance with health authorities’ instructions. RM had turned out to be negative after returning from the United States earlier this month after his personal schedule there. But he was later diagnosed with the virus before his planned exit from self-quarantine, the agency said. After returning to South Korea this month, Jin underwent PCR tests twice upon arrival and later before being released from self-quarantine and tested negative both times. But he had flu-like symptoms on Saturday afternoon before doing another PCR test that came out positive, the agency said. Media reports said he had also traveled to the US Suga, who has had a number of personal engagements in the United States during the group’s official vacation, was diagnosed with COVID-19 during quarantine after returning from the U.S., the agency said. The agency said it will continue to provide support to the three members for their speedy recovery. He said he would cooperate with the requests and instructions of the South Korean health authorities. Since their debut in 2013, BTS has gained global recognition for their self-produced music and activism, which includes delivering a speech at the United Nations and publicly calling for anti-Asian racism. BTS was named artist of the year and favorite pop duo or band, and also won the favorite pop song award for “Butter” at the American Music Awards in November. In October, the band’s collaboration with British rock band Coldplay, “My Universe”, hit number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the sixth BTS Hot 100 no. 1. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

