Man, 19, held under Mental Health Act after arrest at Windsor Castle | UK news





Police say the man who broke into Windsor Castle territory on Christmas day was arrested under the Mental Health Act and had a bow when challenged by police. The 19-year-old was stopped a few moments after entering the courtyard, with the queen and other members of the royal family at the mansion preparing to celebrate Christmas. The investigation has been transferred from the Thames Valley police, the local force covering the royal residence, to the Scotland Yards royal family defense command. The royal family was told of the theft, with officials saying there was no danger to the royal family and that security guard had functioned after the suspect was spotted and quickly arrested. Police said officers from Thames Valley and Met dealt with the security breach, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. The teenager from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of trespassing or violating a protected place. After a search he was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon as it is suspected that a bow was found. The man was later assessed as severely mentally ill. Met said the man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment, one that is then part of the Mental Health Act and remains under the care of medical professionals. Investigations to fully clarify the circumstances of this event are being followed by specialized operations of the Metropolitan police. It is believed that the Queen, 95, and Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, were in the castle. Other royal members joined later that day, with the Queen deciding to cut back on celebrations due to the Covid pandemic. In addition to armed police patrols, the perimeter is covered by CCTV and other security measures. Police say the suspect did not enter any building in the castle grounds. Windsor Castle is supposed to have strict security and in the past has been the scene of security mistakes as well as terrorist intentions to attack it. Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, later sentenced to life in prison for a terrorist attack plot, intended to stage an attack inside or outside the castle in 2017. The Uber driver tried to use his satnav to get there, but instead he managed to go to a pub called Windsor Castle. He later went on trial for a sword attack outside Buckingham Palace, for which he was released in 2018. In 2020, Chowdhury was convicted of another terrorist plot and sentenced to life in prison. Perhaps the most embarrassing security breach was in 2002 when comedian Aaron Barschak knocked down Prince Williams’s 21st birthday party. Barschak climbed an embankment to enter the castle, climbed two trees, climbed a wall and fell on the other side. He caused some alarms, but the police did not respond. He entered the event where William was celebrating, interrupted his speech, and claimed to have kissed the prince a kiss on both cheeks, declared that we all love you, and left for enthusiastic applause from royal admirers. A review of that incident identified a number of failures and led to a security tightening. The review also recommended a new offense in royal or government premises, under which the 19-year-old was arrested on Saturday.

