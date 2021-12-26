Flight cancellations thwart holiday plans for thousands | tidings

NEW YORK (AP) Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights on Saturday due to staffing problems COVID-19, spoiling the holiday festivities during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

FlightAware, a flight tracking website, noted about 1,000 canceled flights entering, leaving or within the US on Saturday, up from 690 canceled flights on Friday. Over 250 more flights have already been canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does not say why flights have been canceled.

Delta, United and JetBlue had said on Friday that the omicron variant was causing problems with staff leading to flight cancellations. Joint spokeswoman Maddie King said staff shortages were still causing the cancellations and it was unclear when normal operations would return. This was unexpected, she said of Omicron’s impact on staff. Delta and JetBlue did not answer questions Saturday.

According to FlightAware, all three airlines canceled more than 10% of their scheduled flights on Saturday. American Airlines also canceled more than 90 flights on Saturday, about 3% of its schedule, according to FlightAware. U.S. spokesman Derek Walls said the cancellations came from COVID-related patient calls. “European and Australian airlines have also canceled holiday season flights due to staffing problems with COVID-19.

For travelers, this meant time away from loved ones, airport chaos and stress to spend hours standing in line and on the phone trying to re-book flights. Peter Bockman, a retired actor, and his daughter Malaika, a college student, were supposed to be in Senegal on Saturday celebrating with relatives they had not seen in a decade. But their flight at 19:30 on Friday from New York to Dakar was canceled, which they only found out about when they arrived at the airport. They were there until 2 o’clock in the morning, trying to re-book a flight.

No one was organizing, trying to sort things out, he said, blaming Delta for the lack of customer service. No one explained anything. Even, oh, we were very sorry, this is what we can do to help you.

Their new flight, for Monday night, has a stop in Paris and they are worried there will be problems with that as well. They have already missed a big family reunion that was scheduled for Saturday.

FlightAware data show that airlines canceled more than 6,000 flights globally for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined as of Saturday evening, with nearly a third of flights affected to, from or within the United States . Chinese airlines accounted for many of the canceled flights, and Chinese airports topped FlightAware lists of those with the most cancellations. It was not clear why. China has strict pandemic control measures, including frequent blockades, and the government deployed one in Xi’an, a city of 13 million, earlier this week.

Employees who answered the phone Sunday on customer hotlines for Air China and China Eastern airlines said they had not received any notice of flight cancellations to or from the United States.

Air China usually flies between New York and Shanghai twice a week. China Eastern has two weekly flights to Los Angeles, one from Beijing and the other from the southern city of Shenzhen. Another Chinese airline, Hainan Airlines, suspended flights to the United States at the start of the pandemic.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China’s flight schedule to the end of March shows a total of 408 international flights scheduled per week. This is a 21% drop from a year ago.

Flight delays and cancellations related to staff shortages have been a regular problem for the American airline industry this year. The airlines encouraged workers to leave work in 2020, when air travel was disrupted and they were caught with short staff this year as travel was recovered.

To alleviate staff shortages, countries including Spain and the UK have reduced the duration of COVID-19 quarantines by allowing people to return to work sooner after being tested positive or exposed to the virus.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian was among those who called on the Biden administration to take similar steps or risk further disruptions to air travel. Thursday, USA shorten COVID-19 insulation rules only for health care workers.

Joe McDonald in Beijing contributed to this report.