Israel approves plan to double settler population in Golan Heights





The Israeli government on Sunday approved a $ 317 million plan to double the population of Jewish settlers in the Golan Heights, 40 years after annexing Syrian-occupied territory.

The cabinet of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett voted in favor of the plan, which aims to build 7,300 settler homes in the region over a five-year period, during a meeting held in the Mevo Hama community in the Golan. He demands that 1 billion Israeli shekels be spent on housing, infrastructure and other projects aimed at attracting approximately 23,000 new Jewish settlers to the area, seized during the 1967 Six-Day War. “Our goal today is to double the population of the Golan Heights,” said Bennett, a right-winger, before the meeting. He was forced to leave the meeting after his 14-year-old daughter tested positive for coronavirus, putting her in isolation, but a vote on the program took place after a delay. “No change” in American politics About 25,000 Israeli settlers live in the Golan Heights, along with about 23,000 Druze, who remained on the ground after Israel occupied it. Israel annexed the territory on December 14, 1981, in a move not recognized by most of the international community. Former US President Donald Trump, widely seen as pro-Israel, gave the US recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights in 2019. “The Golan Heights are Israeli. That goes without saying,” Bennett said. “The fact that the Trump administration recognized this and the fact that the administration (President Joe) Biden has made it clear that there has been no change in this policy are also important.” Shortly after Biden took office in January, his Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested he had legal questions about Trump’s move, which Syria condemned as a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty. But Blinken indicated he did not intend to change course, especially as the civil war in Syria continued. Bennett claimed that after a decade of conflict in Syria, international calls to restore Syrian control of the Golan Heights were silent. “Every learned person in the world understands that it is preferable to have Israeli heights that are calm, flowery and green compared to the alternative,” he said. Bennett leads an ideologically diverse eight-party coalition that relies on the support of the left. Some in his cabinet, particularly from the Meretz party, have loudly opposed plans to expand settlements in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory also occupied by Israel since 1967. About 475,000 settlers now live in the West Bank in communities widely regarded as illegal by the internationals. Bennett is a former head of a lobbying council that opposes Palestinian citizenship. But he argued that unity in the Golan Heights showed that Israeli control of the area was a matter of “national consensus”. “The Golan Heights, the need to strengthen, cultivate and live in it, is certainly a principle that unites everyone here,” he said. Israel and Syria, which are still technically at war, are separated by a de facto border in the Golan Heights. (AFP)

