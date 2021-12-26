Russia wants to demonstrate its space weapons capability before it is too late

Russia may have calculated that in the context of the growing rivalry of the great powers, especially between the United States and China, the growing trend of spatial armaments is the future of war. At the same time, this armament trend opens the door to strict space regulations that will limit the development and use of these capabilities. Demonstrating technological capabilities before new international regulations are created can be valuable for both national security and political reasons.

The United States, Britain, France, Germany, Japan and South Korea have made harsh accusations against Russia, accusing Moscow of being irresponsible and endangering active satellites, including the International Space Station (and its astronauts) and the station. Chinese spacecraft, which is under construction. In addition, they criticized Russia for destabilizing the world order. This raises the question of why Russia chose to test and demonstrate an ASAT capability now.

On November 15, Russia tested and demonstrated an anti-satellite weapons system (ASAT) by destroying one of its inactive satellites at an altitude of about 300 miles above the earth’s surface. At this altitude, satellite debris will orbit the Earth for a long time. The United States has identified more than 1500 pieces.

By destroying its satellite in space, Russia achieved two objectives. He increased his defensive and preventive capabilities, and also projected his power before testing, demonstrating, and utilizing ASAT capabilities were severely curtailed or severely curtailed by international mechanisms. Moreover, Russia has assured that it will be an important party in any major international regulatory process by publicly mastering such a capability.

Since the Cold War, space expertise has been an important indicator of being a great power. In previous years, superpowers promoted technological advances in space for peaceful uses as a means of power and competence. In recent years, mastery of military space technology has also become a major interest for emerging powers and middle powers.

Many of them have taken steps towards arming the space. In 2007, China done an ASAT test, destroying an inactive Chinese satellite. China became the third in the world to demonstrate ASAT capability as superpowers like the United States and the Soviet Union developed such capabilities in the Cold War.

In March 2019, India done an ASAT test destroying one of its satellites at an altitude of about 180 miles above the earth’s surface. International reactions to the India test were moderate and focused on the need to increase space security and especially the monitoring of the waste issue.

The middle powers have also adopted active defense policies to develop indigenous anti-space capabilities technologies that aim to create permanent or temporary damage, reversible to space objects and their ground support systems. For example, France released A Space Defense Strategy to focus more clearly on military space activity affecting French commercial, industrial and geostrategic interests.

Among the proposed policies was the development of active and passive measures for the protection of satellites, including a genuine ability to operate in space. The UK has also begun to restructure its organization and spatial capabilities. Although the British government did not explicitly approve the development of counter-space capability, it RECEIVED space as an important domain with the creation in July of the Spatial Command. The Japanese government passed a bill for decide a new military organization to protect Japanese satellites, called the Space Domain Mission Unit within the Air Self-Defense Forces.

The growing trend towards space armament raises serious concerns about the sustainability and security of space. The widespread commercialization of the space market, particularly the growing tendency to release multi-satellite commercial constellations, adds to the fears of the implications of the large amount of space debris in satellite-filled orbits. Therefore, the sustainability, safety and security of spatial environments are essential for governments and corporations alike.

The 2007 Chinese ASAT test and demonstration at an altitude of about 500 miles raised global awareness of the waste problem. In December 2007, the United Nations General Assembly, in its Resolution 62/217, ADOPTED Guidelines for Spatial Waste Mitigation of the Committee for Peaceful Outdoor Use. In December 2008, a few months after the United States shot down a malfunctioning US satellite at a much lower altitude, the EU suggested an international code of spatial behavior. The code was discussed for several years, but the process was not completed.

However, an obvious result of this international process was a norm to refrain from leaving unnecessary waste in space. Other international initiatives to manage global space activities followed, resulting in the UN Guidelines for the Long-Term Sustainability of Space Activities. The instructions were ADOPTED in 2019.

But the legal status of ASATs remains unclear. The legal discussion regarding space armament dates back to the Cold War. According to 1967 The Outer Space Treaty, activity and use of space are for peaceful purposes, but the treaty does not define peaceful purposes.

While the treaty explicitly prohibits the use of weapons of mass destruction, such as nuclear weapons, in space and prohibits the placement of weapons on celestial bodies, it does not prohibit the militarization of space. The use of satellites for military activities, such as intelligence, is perceived by many countries as a stabilizing rather than threatening activity because it provides essential information for monitoring and controlling what is happening on Earth. The treaty does not ban experiments and demonstrations like the one carried out by Russia last month.

For years, Russia and China opposed the possible deployment of space-based weapons, including ballistic missile interceptors from the United States, especially after the latter. retreat from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002. In this context, Russia and China have sought to advance various initiatives under the UN Committee on Disarmament in Geneva to reach an arms control treaty to complement the Space Treaty. Exterior and to prevent the armament of the outer space. .

For example, in 2008, they introduced a draft of a treaty on the Prevention of Placing Weapons in Outer Space, which was unclear when it came to ASATs. Later, it became clear that the proposed treaty focused only on space-based weapons; ASAT and other land-based systems were not included.

These initiatives were not implemented for several reasons. First, many countries perceived them as an attempt to continue the development and use of ASATs and ground-based weapons. Second, strategic tensions between the United States, China, Russia, and other less powerful countries made an international agreement on the issue only a remote possibility.

In official announcements, which came out after Russia’s ASAT demonstration this year, Moscow stressed that its move was designed to strengthen its defense capabilities. Moreover, Russian officials stated that the United States, China, and India have also demonstrated similar capabilities in the past. Russia also argued that the US government refuses to cooperate and advance Russia’s and China’s proposals for space arms control agreements.

In 2017, the UN General Assembly founded a group of government experts, with representatives from 25 countries, tasked with preventing an arms race in outer space, including avoiding the placement of weapons in space. In March 2019, India conducted its ASAT test during the second round of group talks. The talks ended without consensus. The United States and Russia have expressed concern about India’s test, but each has continued and even strengthened cooperation with India.

The recent Russian ASAT test and the widespread negative response it has received from Washington and its allies reinforce the importance that the great powers attach to spatial activity in the context of their growing rivalry over world leadership and technological superiority.

Historically, times of intense rivalry between the great powers have provided fertile ground for the advancement of international regulations. On November 1, the UN approved a British initiAtivE, supported by the United States, to set up an Open-ended Working Group to discuss these issues and possibly even formulate a legally binding agreement. The initiative passed the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, which deals with disarmament and international security threats, by 163 votes in favor.

China and Russia voted against the initiative, but did not rule out their possible participation in the working group. The General Assembly must approve the working group at its December session. If approved, the group will meet for the first time in 2022 and again in 2023.

This time, the international community is more likely to develop and adopt stricter space weapons regulations. The real concern for a worsening space waste problem due to similar actions by other countries, in addition to increasing the use of space for defense, civil and commercial activities, is likely to push the great powers to stop the actions and experiments of kind committed by Russia last month.

As a leading space flight nation and an active player in the international discussion on gun control in space, Russia was clearly aware of the environmental damage that an ASAT test would cause at high altitudes producing significant debris. Russia has probably taken this into consideration and awaited an international condemnation.

Indeed, she had an interest in international attention. One consequence of binding regulations prohibiting the testing and use of ASATs is that such rules may prevent others from reaching the Kremlin, while retaining the leading role of current space powers, including Russia.