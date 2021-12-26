Former Greek President Karolos Papoulias has died at the age of 92





FILE – Greek President Karolos Papoulias listens to Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, on Tuesday, June 18, 2013. Papoulias, a former Greek president, has died at the age of 92, the Greek state news agency ANA reported on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Papoulias, a lawyer by profession, was close to socialist leader Andreas Papandreou and served in all of his governments from 1981-1996, all in foreign posts, ending as Minister of Foreign Affairs. Outside. (AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic, File)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) Karolos Papoulias, a former Greek president, has died at the age of 92, the Greek state news agency ANA reports. Papoulias, a lawmaker and socialist minister for a long time, was close to Andreas Papandreou, the founder of the Socialist party PASOK, and an opponent of Papandreou’s successor, the moderate modernist Costas Simitis. That opposition prompted Conservative Prime Minister Costas Karamanlis, who succeeded Simitis in 2004, to nominate Papoulias for the largely ceremonial presidency in early 2005. Papoulias was re-elected for a second term in February 2010, a term marked by the Greek financial crisis. Papoulias had little power to shape politics, but he was also opposed to the temper to overthrow successive governments he swore in conservative, socialist positions, a conservative-socialist coalition and, in the last month of his term, the government left led by Syriza. His 10-year term was largely controversial. Karolos Papoulias was born on June 4, 1929, in a village near the city of Ioannina in northwestern Greece, the son of an army officer who retired as a major general. He owed his rather unusual name to a Greek to his godfather, a general and close friend of his fathers, who was an admirer of the Austrian Marxist politician Karl Kautsky. At a very young age he became involved in the resistance against the German occupation of 1941-44. After liberation, Papoulias finished high school and studied law at the University of Athens. He was also very involved in sports, participating in several athletic competitions and becoming the Greek champion for youth in javelin jumping. He was also a member of the Greek national volleyball team. Later in life, he served as President of the Athens-based Ethnikos Athletic Club for 25 years. Papoulias completed his law studies with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Milan and a doctorate in private international law from the University of Cologne. In 1963, Papoulias settled in West Germany, and in 1967, when a military junta came to power in Greece, he founded a resistance organization. It was during the period 1967-74 that he met and approached Andreas Papandreou. After returning to Greece in 1974, Papoulias was a founding member of the Panhellenic Socialist Movement and was elected to the Greek Parliament from 1977 to 2004. He was a member of all Papandreou’s governments, mainly in foreign affairs roles. Papoulias was well known for his close relations with Arab leaders, including PLO leader Yasser Arafat and Libyan strongman Moammar Gaddafi, and was generally cold to Western policies. As a lawmaker, he strongly protested against NATO intervention in Kosovo in 1999 and expressed support for the strong Serb Slobodan Milosevic; as president, his first official trip was to Libya. One of his few official trips abroad was to attend the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Papoulias is survived by his wife, Maria, and three grown daughters.

