Local research played a role in the global COVID study News, Sports, Work

In a new international study, researchers from Intermountain Healthcare played a key role in discovering the effectiveness of antiviral drugs in fighting COVID-19.
In the PINETREE study, Remdesivir, an antiviral drug designed to inhibit the ability of the SARS-C0V-2 virus to reproduce, was found to be effective in preventing serious illness when given early in the course of symptoms.
Dr. Brandon Webb, infectious disease physician at Intermountain Healthcare and lead local investigator of the study, said the results underscore the importance of early antiviral treatment of the viral phase of the disease.
They suggest that Remdesivir is another useful option for treating patients who are at higher risk of having more serious illness or in need of hospitalization, he said. This is especially important because omicron has spoiled the landscape for treatments. Some of our monoclonal antibodies are no longer effective against omicron. Now more than ever, we need as many effective tools as possible to treat COVID-19.
Remdesivir may interfere with the ability of the virus to multiply. The drug has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 in hospitalized patients. Based on current data, Webb said it helps patients recover faster and is expected to be fully active against all known variants, including omicron.
All antiviral drugs work best very early in the course of the infection, when viral levels are highest, Webb said.
Intermountain used a new research model by joining Intermountain Homecare and Hospice, so trial participants could be treated by experienced nurses in their own homes.
The trial had originally planned to enroll about 1,200 patients, but by the end of the spring, the availability of monoclonal antibodies and vaccines made it difficult to find qualified patients. Therefore, the trial was adjourned early and analyzed with more than 600 participants.
The results from the trial showed that when given early in the course of symptoms for moderately and high-risk patients, Remdesivir reduced the risk of seeking hospitalization by 87%.
There are some important limitations to this treatment that have an immediate impact, according to the researchers. First, identifying patients at higher risk early in the course of symptoms remains a challenge. It is important that patients who are older, overweight or have chronic medical problems or problems with their immune system be tested as soon as possible after the onset of even mild symptoms such as runny nose, cough, sore throat. sore throat, fever, chills, body aches, or loss of taste or smell.
Second, the drug is currently only available intravenously, which limits where patients who are contagious with COVID-19 can be treated, and third, because these results are brand new, insurance companies may not yet cover Remedisir given out of hospital.
The FDA is currently reviewing whether the new data deserve official authorization to use the drug in outpatients.
While we remain committed to promoting detection and are grateful for all the effective treatment options for COVID-19, it is important to remember that preventative measures and vaccination remain the most effective and cost-effective methods of preventing hospitalization and rescuing lives. , said Web.
The results of the study were published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine.
