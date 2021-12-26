There is no way back to the $ 1 billion + global in the first pandemic era – Deadline

Refresh for the latest…: Sony / Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is having a joyous holiday as it is now officially the first pandemic era film to cross the $ 1 billion mark in global coffers. Gross worldwide until Sunday is $ 1.05 billion which makes this installment film no. 2 of all time Sony, just after Spider-Man: Away from home ($ 1.13 billion). There is no way home is also title no. 1 of the year worldwide – and one of the only films of the modern era that has ever reached $ 1 billion without China. Simply amazing.

Moreover, directed by Jon Watts There is no way home reached the mark in just 12 days, ultimately spent Sunday earlier than Christmas Day as predicted, but at these stratospheric levels – and during a pandemic! – this is just hair breakage. There is no way home is the third fastest title ever in the world with $ 1 billion, just behind Avengers: Infinity Warit is 11 days. Avengers: End of game is the record holder, having done so in five.

Amazing revised actor Tom Holland / Zendaya / Benedict Cumberbatch added $ 121.4 million in international coffers this weekend, including $ 3.5 million from the new opening Thailand. This raises cume offshore in 61 overseas markets $ 587.1 million for place no. 5 of the year abroad. The drop over the Christmas frame was 57%, and there are many runways ahead globally, along with Japan to be released on January 7th. The inner kuma is $ 467.3 million.

There is no way home is following forward Spider-Man: Away from home with 51% and Spider-Man: Returning home at 99% for the same group of markets at the current exchange rate.

The top 10 overseas markets are as follows: uk ($ 68.9 million), Mexico ($ 52.8 million), korea ($ 41.1 million), France ($ 35.8 million), Brazil ($ 31.7 million), Australia ($ 31.4 million), India ($ 29.7 million), Russia ($ 28.5 million), Ital ($ 21.2 million) and Germany ($ 20 million).

On IMAX, NWHThe global format total is now the largest for 2021 at $ 61.5 million.

In the other ongoing and expanded games this weekend, Warner Bros. Matrix Revivals added $ 35.2 million for an offshore collection of $ 47.3 million. Debuting within this session, it had already been in a handful of offshore markets and now has a global total of $ 69.8 million.

There is no doubt that Spider Man is inhaling too much oxygen from the landscape and this was to be expected. Resurrections had its best weekend debut in uk (which closed on Christmas day) with $ 3.9 million. France came to the same level as the pandemic comparison Shang-Chi with $ 3.1 million and Mexico is following approximately along the lines of There is no time to die with a start of $ 2.2 million. As in the UK, there were several debuts no. 2 (Germany, Hong Kong, Brazil, Spain, Taiwan).

Top 5 markets so far are Japan ($ 7.1 million), Russia ($ 5.9 million), uk ($ 3.9 million), France ($ 3.1 million) and Mexico ($ 2.2 million). Australia starts playing today.

The total IMAX execution is $ 6.6 million and Italy and China are still on deck. The latter for January 14, doing Resurrections the only Hollywood title currently dating there.

Universal / Illumination’s Sing 2 also expanded this session, with an excellent 97% of the audience at Rotten Tomatoes and well positioned for the family holiday period. The sequel added 22 markets this weekend and gained an estimated value $ 19.2 million. The projected international rate by Sunday (including holding) is $ 24.8 million to achieve a global total of $ 65.8 million.

France is expected to deliver the biggest opening of the $ 6 million pandemic animation, including $ 2.1 million from its ambitious preview campaign. This is the largest paid paid program ever on the market for an animated title. Mexico is looking at $ 3.6 million, including $ 1.1 million from preliminary footage, the biggest pandemic animated opening and the third largest opening of all time in December for a long time. Russia/ CIS is about $ 2.4 million in 2030 countries by Sunday; Nr. 3 pas Spider Man and the opening of the local family / fantasy film The Last Warrior 3.

Spain is coming in at $ 1.6 million, ahead of new openers Resurrections AND History of the west side. Australia opens today with about $ 1.3 million, including $ 600,000 from preliminary footage. Sing 2S ‘ Ital the estimate is $ 900,000 at number 2 (the cashier art is being affected by government decisions to mandate the FFP2 mask, banning the consumption of food and drink in cinemas, and a large number of Covid cases reported on Friday).

20th Century Disney / Studio The King’s Man debuted in a handful of major offshore markets this weekend with the UK open on Sunday for Boxing Day. Launched at number 2 in korea ($ 3.5 million), Japan ($ 2.1 million) and Indonesia ($ 600,000) for the hearing and won $ 6.9 million from a total of seven material markets. Global Kuma is $ 16.9 million.

