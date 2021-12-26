International
The time when Archbishop Tutu was checked into the airport
Alan Cowell was head of the South Africa office for The New York Times from 1983 until 1987, when the apartheid government ousted him from the country.
At Johannesburg Main Airport, about 400 people were preparing to board flights to Port Elizabeth and Cape Town. Almost everyone passed without incident near the security scanners to go to the departure lounges.
All but one Archbishop Desmond M. Tutu.
It was December 1986 and Archbishop Tutu was the leader of his country’s Anglican believers, black and white, and one of the most respected figures at the helm of the fight against apartheid, his spiritual center of gravity. He had won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his courage and dedication.
No one could know who he was and what he represented.
Of all the passengers on the line, however, he was the only passenger subjected to humiliation of a body check. It seemed intended to recall his chromatic status in the apartheid nation.
Perhaps, he thought, his metal chest cross had triggered an alarm.
Did they think it was a weapon? he asked me.
Sometimes it’s the small, angry moment and you have not missed it, rather than the noisy headline that reminds journalists the essence of the story they have been sent to cover.
That moment has remained with me because, given everything that had happened and would happen in his tortured land, the point behind his rhetorical question deserved more than transient.
Perhaps the cross was not a weapon in itself, but the faith and confidence he represented secured the battle against the rule of the white minority an overwhelming moral necessity that offered challenges both to the archbishop and to his opponents.
The episode on the airport security desk unfolded several years before Nelson Mandela’s release in 1990 and the start of South Africa’s progress towards democracy. It was an election time, dictated in various ways by the growing and increasingly fierce protests of the divided towns of blacks, the mushrooms of revolt; from the patience of the then white minority regime led by President PW Botha; increasing international pressure for economic sanctions; and with what seemed like a relentless tool against violence.
In all of this, the promotion of the archbishops to his Christian quest for peace may have seemed doomed, a lonely voice in a blood-stained desert.
“I’m surprised that radical blacks are still willing to say we are their leaders,” he told a news conference in January 1985. What should we say about all our conversations about peaceful change? nothing.
However, he did not remain silent, neither in his opposition to apartheid, nor in his opposition to the most extreme forms of violence.
In those years, execution by fire had become an emblem of war, which was made by black activists to accuse traitors. Iconic images of the accused being burned alive were scattered in the propaganda wars that plunged the Black War, depending on the narrator, as barbaric or filled with its frightening justice.
Typically, a person identified or charged as an informant of the white authorities would be knocked down and immobilized by a car tire around their upper body. Then the tire would sink into the gasoline and ignite. The ritual was called a necklace.
In an episode in the town of Duduza in July 1985, I saw then-Bishop Tutu and a fellow cleric, Simeon Nkoane, fight and fight to save a man who had been singled out for such a convict, despite his denials, for being an undercover police operative.
The passions of the moment were strong. At one point it seemed as if the man was destined for death. He had been beaten to death and his car had been set on fire to secure what an activist called his funeral fork.
This undermines the war, Bishop Tutu shouted as he sought to shelter the man.
No, it encourages war! a member of the crowd called out to the bishop again, who was dressed in purple after performing a politically charged funeral, another totemic feature of times when dozens of people died and their burials became the arena of increasingly intensified protests.
Eventually that day in Duduza, the bishops prevailed and the alleged informant was expelled.
It had been an act of potentially reckless courage by the clergy when their only shield against the wrath of potential executioners was the crosses of their faith.
But it was by no means an unusual example of bravery that we saw.
In another case, Bishop Tutu intervened between protesters and police, producing an image of a little priest standing firm against the armed force of the apartheid security machine.
In the era since Mr Mandela took over the presidency in 1994, the archbishop took on other sources of courage to lead the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s investigation into human rights abuses that challenged even the worst expectations of human behavior and challenged the possibility of redemption.
Throughout the war years, clergy were at the forefront, raising their Methodist, Catholic, or Anglican banners against white authorities seeking biblical justification for apartheid in the teachings of the isolated Dutch Reformed Church.
But in the armor of the archbishops there was always another weapon besides the cross of the chest: humor.
Once, at a fundraiser in the early 2000s attended by the archbishop, a participant offered to tell a joke to facilitate the process, but warned the audience that he often confused the fist line.
You will laugh, the archbishop promised, shouting.
And there was laughter.
