The time when Archbishop Tutu was checked into the airport

Alan Cowell was head of the South Africa office for The New York Times from 1983 until 1987, when the apartheid government ousted him from the country.

At Johannesburg Main Airport, about 400 people were preparing to board flights to Port Elizabeth and Cape Town. Almost everyone passed without incident near the security scanners to go to the departure lounges.

All but one Archbishop Desmond M. Tutu.

It was December 1986 and Archbishop Tutu was the leader of his country’s Anglican believers, black and white, and one of the most respected figures at the helm of the fight against apartheid, his spiritual center of gravity. He had won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his courage and dedication.

No one could know who he was and what he represented.

Of all the passengers on the line, however, he was the only passenger subjected to humiliation of a body check. It seemed intended to recall his chromatic status in the apartheid nation.