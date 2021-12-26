Putin will consider options if the West rejects guarantees for Ukraine





Asked to specify what such a Moscow response might be, he said in comments broadcast by Russian state TV on Sunday that it could be different, adding without elaboration that it would depend on the proposals that our military experts make. will introduce me. The US and its allies have refused to offer Russia the kind of guarantee Putin’s Ukraine wants, citing NATO’s principle that membership is open to any qualifying country. They agreed. however, to launch security talks with Russia next month to discuss its concerns. Putin said talks with the US would be held in Geneva. In parallel, negotiations between Russia and NATO are expected to take place and wider discussions are expected under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. In a speech broadcast Sunday, Putin said Russia presented the demands in the hope of a constructive response from the West. We did not do this just to see it blocked… but in order to achieve a negotiated diplomatic outcome that would be fixed in legally binding documents, Putin said. He reaffirmed that NATO membership for Ukraine or the deployment of alliance weapons is a red line for Moscow that it would not allow the West to cross. “We have nowhere to withdraw,” he said, adding that NATO could deploy missiles in Ukraine that would take only four or five minutes to reach Moscow. They have pushed us into a line we can not cross. They have taken him to the point where we just have to tell them; Stop! He expressed concern that the US and its allies could try to delay the security talks and use them as cover to pursue a military build-up near Russia. He noted that Russia published its security demands to make them known to the public and to increase pressure on the US and its allies to negotiate a security agreement. We have only one goal to reach an agreement that would ensure the security of Russia and its citizens now and in the long run, he said. The Kremlin presented its demand for security amid tensions over a gathering of Russian troops near Ukraine in recent weeks that has fueled Western fears of a possible invasion. US President Joe Biden warned Putin in a video call earlier this month that Russia would face serious consequences if it attacked Ukraine. Russia has denied any intention of launching an invasion and, in turn, has accused Ukraine of plotting to regain control of territories held by Moscow-backed rebels. Ukraine has denied the claim. Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula of Ukraine in 2014 and shortly thereafter gave its support after a separatist uprising in eastern countries. For more than seven years, fighting has killed over 14,000 people and destroyed the industrial heart of Ukraine, known as the Donbas.

