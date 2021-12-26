Hundreds more US flights, dozens in Tampa Bay, canceled due to staff shortages

The airline canceled hundreds of other flights Sunday, citing COVID-19-related personnel problems as the nations’s travel problems extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication of when normal schedules would resume.

More than 700 flights entering, departing or flying within the US have been canceled, according to the FlightAware flight tracking website. That figure was lower than nearly 1,000 on Saturday. More than 50 flights have already been canceled for Monday.

A spokesman for Tampa International Airport said that so far this weekend, 38 flights have been canceled. This accounts for less than 5 percent of scheduled flights.

A flight tracker for St. Paul International Airport. Pete-Clearwater states that two flights have been canceled today. These flights were scheduled to arrive at the airport from Plattsburgh, NY, and Roanoke, Va..

Delta, United and JetBlue have blamed the omicron version of the coronavirus for the lack of staff that forced the cancellations.

This was unexpected, said United spokeswoman Maddie King about the impact of omicrons on personnel.

Globally, the airlines canceled about 2,200 flights as of Sunday morning, up from more than 2,800 the day before, FlightAwares data showed. The site does not say why flights have been canceled.

JetBlue canceled 10% of its flights on Sunday. Delta canceled 5% and United canceled 4%, according to FlightAware. All three airlines canceled more than 10% of their scheduled flights on Saturday.

American Airlines spokesman Derek Walls said the Christmas cancellations came from calls from infected people linked to the virus.

In other pandemic developments, nations for the second Christmas under the shadow of COVID-19 significantly boosted holiday sales, which grew at the fastest pace in 17 years, even though buyers faced higher prices, product shortages and the omicron variant in the final weeks of the season, according to a spending measure.

Mastercard Spending Pulse, which tracks all types of payments, including cash and debit cards, reported on Sunday that holiday sales had risen 8.5% from a year earlier. Mastercard SpendingPulse had expected an increase of 7.4%.

The results, which ran from November 1st to December 24th, were driven by purchases of clothing and jewelry. Holiday sales increased by 10.7% compared to the pre-pandemic 2019 holiday period.

Also Sunday, the nations’s top infectious disease doctor admitted he was irritated by the limited supply of COVID-19 tests.

Demand for tests has grown amid growth driven by the omicron variant. Of course we need to do better, said Dr. Anthony Fauci an interview that aired Sunday on ABCs This Week.

“I think things will improve a lot as we enter January, but that does not help us today and tomorrow,” Fauci said.

Fauci said he was pleased with the evidence that omicron causes less serious illness for most people. But he warned against complacency because the rapid spread of the disease could overcome a real reduction in severity because many more people could become infected.

Continue with the main titles of Tampa Bays

Meanwhile in Europe, France recorded more than 100,000 viral infections in a single day for the first time in a pandemic. Hospital registrations for COVID-19 have doubled over the past month as omicron complicates French governments’ efforts to avoid a new deadlock.

More than 1 in 100 people in the Paris region have tested positive in the past week, according to the regional health service. Most of the new infections are related to omicron, which government experts predict will prevail in France in the coming days. Omicron is already dominant in Britain, just across the English Channel.

The total number of deaths in France is more than 122,000.

President Emmanuel Macrons scheduled urgent meetings Monday to discuss next steps. Some scientists and teachers have called for a postponement of the return after school breaks or have suggested restoring a curfew.

By BRYAN GALLION and PAUL WISEMAN, Associated Press. Times staff writer Lauren Peace contributed to this report.

How to get vaccinated

The COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up and booster vaccines for qualified recipients are being administered at doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, grocery stores and public vaccination sites. Many allow appointments to be booked online. Here’s how to find a site near you:

Find a page: Visit vaksinat.gov to find vaccination sites in your zip code.

More help: Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Helpline.

Phone: 800-232-0233. Help is available in English, Spanish and other languages.

TTY: 888-720-7489

Disability Information and Access Line: Call 888-677-1199 or email [email protected]

CHILDREN AND VACCINES: Do you have questions about vaccinating your child? Here are some answers.

GENERAL: Are you confused which COVID amplifier to get? This guide will help.

EDUCATIONAL QUESTIONS: Are there any side effects? Why do I need it? Here are the answers to your questions.

PROTECTION OF THE ASSETS: Here’s how seniors can stay safe from the virus.

COVID AND FLU: Get a flu shot and the COVID vaccine to prevent a twin illness.

