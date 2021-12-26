Israel may lift restrictions on international travel next week – health minister

With the rapid spread of the Omicron type across the country and the spur of a renewed COVID-19 outbreak, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said Sunday evening that Israel would soon lift many restrictions on air travel to and from place they were set up to slow down the arrival of the new species.

“Once the infections are spreading, there is no point in stopping outside entry,” Horowitz told public broadcaster Kan in an interview. “The opening of [Israel’s] the sky will not take long, maybe next week. “

Earlier Sunday, a panel of experts advising the government called for the removal of the list of countries to which Israelis are banned from traveling. Experts said that within two weeks, Omicron infections would cross Delta cases in most parts of the world, rendering the list of so-called red sites with high rates of infection obsolete.

In late November, Israel closed its borders to foreign nationals in a bid to thwart the option, and has since expanded its list of “red” countries. Nearly 70 countries are already considered high-risk by Israel, including the United States, Turkey and most of Europe and Africa.

The Ministry of Health said on Saturday that the vast majority of the 1,118 confirmed Omicron infections in Israel were detected among returning travelers. Travel for Israeli citizens to high-risk countries is prohibited unless they are given special permission by an exemption committee.

In his interview Sunday, Horowitz also said the Ministry of Health and the government were discussing the option of canceling the current mandatory quarantine for vaccinated individuals coming into contact with a confirmed Omicron patient.

Kan and Channel 12 news quoted health experts as predicting that if the current rules on the issue remain in force, hundreds of thousands of Israelis would be isolated within a few weeks, reaching an “effective blockade.”

As of Sunday, about 85,000 Israelis were in quarantine, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. TV networks quoted experts as saying that this number is likely to double within a week and that in two or three weeks, it could reach 600,000-800,000.

First passengers at Ben Gurion International Airport on December 22, 2021. (Flash90)

While early studies suggest that Omicron may not produce symptoms as severe as the less transmissible Delta variant, experts in Israel say that because of the degree to which the virus is spreading in the country, the large number of cases is likely to still cause a burden in hospitals. .

Officials were preparing for a possible scenario in which 50% of the country’s workforce would soon be in quarantine, for fear of shortages in vital goods and services.

“We do not want to achieve an effective blockade through quarantine,” Channel 12 quoted an unidentified senior Ministry of Health official as saying.

Kan reported that several options were being weighed, including removing the quarantine requirement for those who have recently been vaccinated, or shortening the quarantine to three days or until a negative test result.

According to Channel 12, the Ministry of Health will recommend the lifting of quarantine completely for vaccinated people and the measure is expected to be lifted during a meeting Monday with Bennett. The report said it is expected to take effect within 7-10 days.

Itamar Grotto, the former deputy director of the Ministry of Health, suggested on Sunday that it could be to the benefit of Israelis to become infected with the Omicron variant.

Itamar Grotto at a press conference on coronavirus, at the Ministry of Health in Jerusalem on May 31, 2020. (Flash90)

It may be that we need to think about such a policy to let people get infected, Grotto told Kan. The former health official suggested that in the face of the ultra-contagious variant, the quarantine policy, even for those who are not vaccinated. , is no longer effective.

He argued that early data from abroad show that while many Israelis will become infected, the hospitalization rate will not increase as in the last wave – we will not see this again.

It should become more of an individual problem than a public problem, Grotto said, complaining about the continued quarantine of school-age students when his classmate tested positive.

Meanwhile, the new restrictions on shopping malls will take effect midnight Sunday through Monday and will last for nine days, until January 4th.

The new rules, approved Sunday evening by the Knesset Committee on Constitution, Law and Justice, limit shopping malls to one person per 15 square meters.

People shop at the Hadar Mall in Jerusalem on December 16, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel / Flash90)

Green Pass Rules – restricting entry only to those who have been vaccinated or cured by COVID-19 in the last six months, or tested negative in the last 72 hours – will apply to customers and employees in all major stores than 100 square meters. in in-house or open-air shopping malls, except in places that provide vital services.

These include stores that sell hygiene products, optical products and medical aids, as well as supermarkets and grocery stores. Those places will continue to limit crowds to one person for seven square feet.

Green Pass rules will also apply to restaurants in malls. Food stalls in malls will only allow food to be picked up and only for those with a Green Pass.

Separately, Channel 12 news reported on Sunday that there was no implementation of previously adopted rules limiting the public sector to no more than 50% of office work. The rules were simply being ignored, the report said.

The government has made vaccination its central strategy for tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Vaccines are currently available to all people in Israel aged 5 and over.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health on Sunday, of the Israeli population of about 9.5 million, 6,504,631 had at least one vaccine, of which 5,879,056 had two doses and 4,194,405 also had a third injection, or booster.