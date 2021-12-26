Whitman’s native student brings home major international scholarship | Opinion columns





Salma Anguiano is in good company. Only 152 of the approximately 3,000 applicants worldwide were accepted into the prestigious Schwarzman Scholars program this year. These select few come from 33 countries and 107 universities of them, 60 recipients are American and two are Whitties. Anguiano, a Hermiston high school student and senior in Whitman, majoring in politics and Chinese, and Daniel Charlton, a graduate of Whitman in 2018, will join a one-year fully funded master program in global affairs in Tsinghua University in Beijing, China. After returning from the study program abroad, I knew my future was in China, said Anguiano, a former Public Policy and International Affairs Fellow and nominee for the Truman Scholar, who spent the summer of 2019 in China through Whitmans Crossroads Program. Currently serving as Whitman College Associate Student President, Anguiano was in New York City for a Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse Career Institute in America when he first learned about the scholarship. I realized right away that I wanted to apply. I was particularly excited that it was a fully funded program. Being a first generation student from a low income family, Ive always looked for these opportunities. The immigrant girl, Anguiano’s experiences and those of her family and friends in Hermiston have inspired her to foster better conditions and opportunities for her community. Last year, she launched a personal project, Protegiendo Nuestras Raices (Protecting Our Roots), which advocates for fair compensation and protection for undocumented workers. She is currently working on a high-level thesis on her policy direction, which will focus on the conditions for migrant and undocumented migrant workers on a global scale, and the role that personal narratives can play in shaping how these communities are perceived. . Salma is run by justice, looks through several eyes, brings that perspective to policy debates and tells the truth to power, said Keith Raether, director of the Whitmans Scholarship and Grants Office. The opportunity to hear different perspectives and learn from others was the key to Anguiano’s interest in the Schwarzman Scholars program. Well, we have a group of students from all over the world, and I think being in class with students from different countries and different experiences will probably be the most valuable aspect for me. To be considered for the Schwarzman Scholars program, applicants submitted a resume showing their leadership and academic skills, along with two essays and three letters of recommendation. The finalists were interviewed by a panel that included CEOs, government officials, university presidents and nonprofit executives. To prepare for that final step, Anguiano went through mock interviews with a Whitman’s faculty panel, whom she praised for her successful Schwarzman interview. Whitman President Kathleen Murray expressed her pride in the achievements of students like Anguiano and Charlton, who each won a Garrett Sherwood Scholarship to study at Whitman. The fact that we have two beneficiaries in one year for such a competitive program is an important honor for Whitman and our local community. Salma and Daniel embody many of the attributes that distinguish the Whitties desire, talent and a genuine desire to make the world a more equal place. I applaud their achievements so far and look forward to important and meaningful work ahead of each of them.

Gillian Frew is the interim Associate Director of Media and Public Relations at Whitman College.

