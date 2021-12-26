France sees over 100,000 virus infections every day for the first time | THE INTERNATIONAL





PARIS (AP) France has recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time in a pandemic, and COVID-19 hospital admissions have doubled over the past month as the rapidly spreading omicron variant complicates government efforts French to avoid a new jam. More than 1 in 100 people in the Paris region have tested positive in the past week, according to the regional health service. Most of the new infections are related to the omicron variant, which government experts predict will be dominant in France in the coming days. Omicron is already dominant in Britain, just across the Channel. Meanwhile, an increase in delta-borne infections in recent months is delaying hospital admissions in France and deciding ICU again under strain during the Christmas holidays. More than 1,000 people in France with the virus died over the past week, bringing the country’s total death toll to more than 122,000. The government of President Emmanuel Macron is holding urgent meetings Monday to discuss next steps in tackling the virus. Some scientists and educators have sought to postpone returning after school breaks, or suggested re-imposing a curfew. But the French education minister says schools should reopen as usual on January 3rd, and other government officials are working to avoid measures that would hurt the country’s economic recovery. Instead, the French government hopes the increased vaccinations will suffice. The government is pushing a bill that would require vaccination to be introduced in all restaurants and many public places, instead of the current health permit system that allows people to produce a negative test or recovery test if not vaccinated. In neighboring Belgium, the government imposed new measures starting Sunday that ordered the closure of cultural venues such as cinemas and concert halls. Some countries opposed the ban and thousands of performers, event organizers and others demonstrated in Brussels on Sunday against the ruling, holding up signs reading The show must go on or No Culture has no Future. They accuse the Belgian government of double standards because it allowed the Christmas markets, with their noisy crowds and drinking boiled wine, to stay open, along with restaurants and bars. Even the scientific committee advising the Belgian government had not called for the closure of the culture industry, leaving virologist Marc Van Ranst to think that, in Belgium, gluhwein defeated culture. In the Netherlands, meanwhile, the Dutch government has gone further than most European countries and closed all non-essential shops, restaurants and bars and extended school holidays to a new partial blockage. In Britain, where the omicron variant has been prevalent for days, government demands have been largely voluntary and softer than those on the mainland, but the Conservative government said it could impose new restrictions after Christmas. The UK reached a new level of 122,186 infections daily on Friday, but did not report figures for Christmas. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland imposed new restrictions on the association on Sunday, largely limiting the size of rallies, a move that the restaurant, pub and nightclub industries have described as economically devastating. Follow all the AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

