International
France, England resist blockades despite rising COVID cases as European neighbors impose restrictions
A number of countries across Europe have taken new social distancing measures to stop the rise of Omicron-induced COVID infections, while governments in France and Britain remain hesitant to restore restrictions.
Main points:
- Belgium has ordered the closure of cinemas and theaters
- The Netherlands has closed all non-essential shops, restaurants and bars
- French government says schools will reopen on January 3, despite record number of cases
Countries including Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany are imposing post-Christmas restrictions as the continent battles record COVID-19 infections.
Measures include closing nightclubs, restricting gatherings in restaurants and bars and canceling large-scale events.
The Belgian government imposed new measures starting from Boxing Day which ordered the closure of cultural facilities such as cinemas and concert halls.
Some countries opposed the ban and thousands of performers, event organizers and others demonstrated in Brussels against the ruling, holding up signs reading “The show must go on” or “There is no culture without a future”.
They accuse the Belgian government of double standards because it allowed the Christmas markets, with their noisy crowds and drinking boiled wine, to stay open, along with restaurants and bars.
Even the scientific committee advising the Belgian government had not called for the closure of the culture industry, leaving virologist Marc Van Ranst to think that in Belgium “gluhwein defeated culture”.
Gluhwein refers to a common beverage served at Christmas markets.
Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, the Dutch government has gone further than most European countries and closed all non-essential shops, restaurants and bars and extended the school holidays to a new partial deadlock.
Germany has banned groups of more than 10 from gathering, despite vaccination status, in a bid to discourage the New Year holidays.
“Now is not the time for big-party parties,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz was quoted as saying by Deutsche Welle.
France and England resist restrictions despite high cases
The French government has sought to avoid a new stalemate, but record number of cases have prompted President Emmanuel Macron to convene an emergency meeting Monday to discuss next steps.
More than 1 in 100 people in the Paris region have tested positive in the past week, according to the regional health service.
An increase in Delta variant infections in recent months had already delayed hospital admissions and put French ICUs under strain again over the Christmas holidays.
More than 1,000 people in France with the virus died over the past week, bringing the country’s total death toll to more than 122,000.
However, France’s education minister said schools should reopen as usual on January 3rd, and other government officials are working to avoid measures that would hurt the country’s economic recovery.
In Britain, where the Omicron variant has been dominant for days, government demands have been largely voluntary and softer than those on the mainland, but the Conservative government has said it may impose new restrictions after Christmas.
UK hits a new level of 122,186 infections daily on Friday, but did not report figures for Christmas.
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland imposed new restrictions on socializing, largely by limiting the size of rallies, a move that the restaurant, pub and nightclub industries have described as economically devastating.
Iran banned passengers from Britain, France, Denmark and Norway for 15 days as part of a crackdown on the spread of Omicron.
Health authorities also banned land travel indefinitely to neighboring Turkey, a popular tourist destination, state media reported.
ABC / tela
