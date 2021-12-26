Following the suicide attacks, Congolese officials fear more attacks





An area is cordoned off as police officers inspect the scene of a bomb blast in Beni, eastern Congo on Sunday 26 December 2021. A bomb exploded at a restaurant on Saturday as customers gathered on Christmas day in an eastern Congolese town where extremists are known. Islamic to be active. (AP Photo / Al-hadji Kudra Maliro)

BENI, Congo (AP) Authorities in eastern Congo announced an evening curfew and new security checkpoints on Sunday, amid fears of more violence after a suicide bomber killed five people in the region’s first attack of its kind. Ben Mayor Narcisse Muteba, a police colonel, warned hotels, churches and bars in the city of Ben that they had to add security guards with metal detectors because terrorists could attack again. “We are urging people to be vigilant and avoid public places during this festive period,” Muteba told the Associated Press on Sunday. Brig. General Constant Ndima, the military governor of North Kivu province, said there would be a curfew at 19:00, as well as more road checkpoints. Officials initially said the death toll was six plus the suicide bomber, but they revised that figure a day later to five victims. Thirteen others were hospitalized after the explosion at the entrance to the Inbox restaurant on Christmas day. Saturday’s bloodshed dramatically deepened fears that Islamic extremism has invaded Beni. The city has already suffered years of attacks by rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, which have their origins in neighboring Uganda. Officials have blamed the latest attack on rebels whose exact links to international extremist groups have been unclear. The Central African province of Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks blamed on the ADF, but it is not known what role the largest organization may have played in organizing and financing the attacks. There have been disturbing signs that religious extremism was escalating around Ben: Two local imams were killed earlier this year within weeks by each other, one of whom had spoken out against the ADF. Then in June, Islamic State groups in the Central African Province claimed responsibility for a suicide bomber who blew himself up near a bar in Beni without injuring others. Another blast that same day at a Catholic church injured two people. He took no immediate responsibility for Saturday’s attack, in which authorities say the attacker was eventually barred from entering the crowded restaurant. After the explosion near the entrance, blood stained the sidewalk and the broken chairs were scattered near the entrance. Rachel Magali, who had been to the restaurant with her sister-in-law and several others, described that she had heard a loud noise and then people started crying. “We rushed to the exit where I saw people lying,” she told the AP. “There were green plastic chairs scattered everywhere and I also saw heads and arms that were no longer tied. It was really awful. ___ Associated Press writer Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal contributed.

