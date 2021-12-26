7 pedestrians and 1 driver hospitalized after collision of 2 vehicles sends car to sidewalk in Toronto

Eight people were injured, including two under the age of 15, after a collision between two vehicles in downtown Toronto on Sunday afternoon, where a vehicle overturned on the sidewalk and hit a group of pedestrians.

The collision occurred around 14:00 at the intersection of Yonge and Richmond streets.

Two cars were heading west on Richmond Road when one crossed the lane of the other, colliding with it, Const. Tony Maciasof Toronto Police Traffic Services has told CBC News.

“One of the vehicles, according to initial information and investigations, passed in the lane of the other vehicle, colliding with it, causing the vehicle to roll sideways and slide in the southwest corner, where there were seven pedestrians. tha.

Macias said eight people were rushed to hospital after the crash, including the driver of the car that spun and seven pedestrians. At least one person has life-threatening injuries, he said.

The driver of the other car refused to be taken to hospital, police said.

Medical assistants said they transported four adults and a pediatric patient with serious injuries to the trauma centers. Two adults and another pediatric patient were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Yonge Road was still closed in both directions around Richmond Road at 5:00 p.m. Sunday.