Hundreds of other flights are canceled due to lack of staff

NEWARK, NJ (AP) The latest version of COVID-19 is changing holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers, but it did little harm to holiday shopping.

The airline canceled hundreds of other flights Sunday, citing COVID-19-related personnel problems as the nations’s travel problems extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication of when normal schedules would resume.

But buyers moved away from the omicron variant and holiday sales grew at the fastest pace in 17 years, according to a measure of spending.

Omicron is likely to slow down the economy’s sudden strong recovery from the coronavirus recession of recent years by disrupting travel and discouraging some consumers from going outside. The option could also add more heat to the already boiled-in inflation, forcing factories and ports to close, delaying shipments and raising prices.

A full reopening of the US economy will be delayed again, said Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, a trading group of financial firms.

But it is still not clear how deep the injury will go or how long it will last.

For now, the variant is playing havoc with travel. More than 1,100 flights entering, leaving or flying within the US have been canceled, according to the FlightAware flight tracking website. That figure had risen from nearly 1,000 on Saturday. About 130 flights have already been canceled for Monday.

Delta, United, JetBlue and American have blamed Omicron for the staff shortages that forced the cancellations.

This was a surprise, said United spokeswoman Maddie King of the effect of the variants on staffing.

Globally, airlines canceled more than 2,700 flights as of Sunday evening, approaching more than 2,800 cancellations the day before, FlightAwares data showed. The site does not say why flights were canceled.

JetBlue canceled 11% of its flights on Sunday. Delta and United both canceled 5%, according to FlightAware. All three airlines canceled more than 10% of their scheduled flights on Saturday.

Mason Herlocker waited Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to pick up his girlfriend, who was coming from Paris. Her flight was delayed by four hours.

It took her five hours to do a COVID-19 test the day before to enter the US for a three-week visit, and Herlocker said she feared she would be stuck here if there is no negative test result before try to get home. France.

Concerned that his parents were getting sick, Herlocker recently received a booster vaccine and encouraged others to get theirs as well. He said he does not believe the end of the pandemic is on the horizon.

I’m of the opinion that this is the new normal, said Herlocker. I do not expect (the virus) to go away any time soon.

Aneesh Abhyankar flew from Atlanta on Sunday and was waiting for a flight to India.

None of his flights were delayed or canceled, but he said news of the omicron variant encouraged him to continue his travels to make sure he could reach his destination. He said face masks and vaccines are likely to take root in daily life for the foreseeable future.

“I do not think we have much to worry about if we take all the precautions and I think we will get into a situation where we just live with the virus,” he said.

Despite the omicron, American consumers appeared fearless. Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all types of payments, including cash and debit cards, reported on Sunday that holiday sales had grown 8.5% from a year earlier, the biggest annual gain in 17 years. Mastercard SpendingPulse had expected an increase of 8.8%.

The results, which ran from November 1st to December 24th, were driven by purchases of clothing and jewelry. Holiday sales increased by 10.7% compared to the pre-pandemic 2019 holiday period.

After the Omicron hit, some consumers shifted their spending to e-commerce, but sales remained strong.

I feel very good about the way the season has played, said Steve Sadove, senior advisor to Mastercard and former CEO of Saks Inc. When people feel a little uncomfortable, you will see a bit of downloading online and a bit of slowing down the store performance.

Sadove said consumers are learning to live with what COVID-19 throws at them.

You are coming out of 2021 with a little consumer momentum, he said.

Also Sunday, the nations’s top infectious disease doctor admitted he was irritated by the limited supply of COVID-19 tests.

Demand for the test has grown amid growing Omicron. Of course we need to do better, said Dr. Anthony Fauci an interview that aired Sunday on ABCs This Week.

“I think things will improve a lot as we enter January, but that does not help us today and tomorrow,” Fauci said.

Fauci said he was pleased with the evidence that omicron causes less serious illness for most people. But he warned against complacency because the rapid spread of the disease could overcome a real reduction in severity because many more people could become infected.

There are still many questions about how bad omicron growth will be in the US, said infectious disease specialist Johns Hopkins Dr on Sunday. Amesh Adalja.

There are many signals that indicate a decrease in severity. But the problem is that we have a lot of high-risk individuals who have not been vaccinated in some parts of the country. And there are hospitals in those regions that are already dealing with many delta patients, Adalja said.

Meanwhile in Europe, France recorded more than 100,000 viral infections in a single day for the first time in a pandemic. Hospital registrations for COVID-19 have doubled over the past month as omicron complicates French governments’ efforts to avoid a new deadlock. The total number of deaths in the country is more than 122,000.

President Emmanuel Macrons scheduled urgent meetings Monday to discuss next steps. Some scientists and teachers have called for a postponement of the return after school breaks or have suggested restoring a curfew.

___

Wiseman reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Mead Gruver in Fort Collins, Colorado, contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.