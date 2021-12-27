Winds cause ground delay at Denver International Airport – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Traveling through Denver International Airport can be difficult during the holidays, and 2021 was no different. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, United and Delta Airlines canceled hundreds of flights departing from Denver.

The day after Christmas, it was people trying to get back to Colorado who had delays.

After a fun family Christmas party in Salt Lake City, Brianna Castro was trying to get home to Denver, but instead she got stuck on a plane. She spent time playing games on her phone.

After waiting for a snowstorm in the morning, she says everyone was about to leave when they received bad news.

“There is a closure in Denver. “The whole DIA airport is closed for arrival,” she said.

It was not just Castro who was late. The airlines delayed dozens of arrivals Sunday morning. There were windy conditions outside the airport and according to flightaware.com, the wind caused a delay on the ground at the DIA.

Flights that were already in the air could be landed, but flights that had not yet started, like Castro’s, had to wait. She says she is trying to be patient, but is ready to be home.

“It’s a little frustrating. “We have been trying to leave since 11:30 this morning,” she said.

She says if the worst gets worse, she can always take a prolonged break. As long as they released him from the plane.

“Extra time with my brother and nephew,” she said.

The ground stop was lifted on Sunday afternoon and flights could land again.