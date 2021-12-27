The Day – The Stonington lobster trap tree wins international acclaim

Stonington – Day and night over the past month, even in the rain, people have lined up to look at and take pictures of the 25-foot lobster trap tree at Town Dock in the neighborhood.

Now the ratings come from abroad, as British Broadcasting Corp. (BBC) has named the tree as one of 18 Wonderful Christmas trees from all over the world.

The first year tree, which was the brainchild of Ocean’s Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Konicki, ranks alongside iconic trees found in New York Rockefeller Center, London Trafalgar Square and Bethlehem in Palestine, as well as a 130 feet long. Digital version in Seville, Spain.

“Back to the US for another weird tree – made entirely of lobster vase! You can actually get inside this attraction in Stonington, Connecticut, USA. The tree consists of about 350 modern lobster pots and decorated with owls and lights painted with hand. “, writes BBC.

Konicki had the idea for the tree in December 2019, when he saw trees in other commercial fishing communities like Gloucester, Mass., That were being used to promote tourism. She started working on the project last spring as she gathered and coordinated artists, sponsors, materials and volunteers.

The tree, which is built of 378 new lobster traps, and decorated with 360 owls painted by professional artists and students and thousands of colorful LED lights, was unveiled on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Since then, thousands or thousands of people have flocked to the town hall to see the tree at all hours. They line up to take pictures inside, where a volunteer is stationed from 4:15 pm to 9:50 pm, the time during which the tree is lit every day. During the day, the tree attracts people taking pictures of individual owls.

“It’s a completely different experience at night. During the day it’s like going to an art museum,” Konicki said Sunday.

Konicki said people told her they drove out of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York just to see the tree while word of it spread through social and traditional media. There were also three marriage proposals inside the tree as people waiting in line cheered.

“It has exceeded all our expectations. It is crazy how it has affected people,” she said of the tree, which will stand until January 31st. “And everyone says it’s much better personally.”

Konicki, who has been to the tree every day except one, tells the story of the tree and how it was done when people stand in line to get inside. She said one challenge has been finding volunteers to help the tree staff. But she said city dwellers and others have grown to fill the shifts.

“I’m glad people appreciate all the time he went into this. A lot of people participated in this,” she said.

Deborah Norman, who owns Antiques Grand & Water and is on the Board of Directors of the Stonington Borough Traders Association, said traders and restaurants have seen more people coming to town this Christmas season because of the tree. Merchants have also sponsored a treasure hunt for barrels in their stores that allow people to enter a lottery to win prizes such as $ 700 in gift certificates for town hall businesses.

“This has been really interesting. It’s better than we ever expected,” she said of the tree, adding that it is Mystic that usually grabs the attention of the press. “Lisa had such a vision.”

Konicki, however, is not staying in its laurels as it is planning a bigger and better tree next year.

She said the plan for her is for the tree to become three levels higher, which will require 50 to 60 traps and owls, as well as more light.

While the chamber has now raised enough donations to cover the $ 45,000 project cost, Konicki said he is now raising money for next year’s biggest tree. People can donate using a Venmo code posted inside the tree, make a donation inside the tree or send a check to the room.

Information about the tree and each bucket, ways to donate and details about the February 4 auction of 113 professionally painted owls are available at www.lobstertraptree.com. That event in the church hall of St. Mary will have a public viewing, artist reception and a ticket auction. There will also be online offers.

