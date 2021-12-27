World leaders mourn the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Leaders around the world are mourning the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the human rights crusader who died in Cape Town at the age of 90.

A Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Tutu is widely hailed for playing a key role in dismantling apartheid in South Africa and chairing the country’s Truth and Reconciliation Committee. On Sunday, leaders around the world are remembering the archbishop for his pursuit of justice and racial equality, as well as his memorable sense of humor.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called Tutu “an unequal patriot”.

The death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of mourning in our nations, bidding farewell to a generation of prominent South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa. pic.twitter.com/vjzFb3QrNZ – Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 26, 2021

“A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also gentle and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and the oppressed and oppressed people throughout the world, “Ramaphosa. said.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said they were “heartbroken” to hear that Tutu was dead.

“His courage and moral clarity helped inspire our commitment to change American policy toward the repressive apartheid regime in South Africa,” Bidens said in a statement. declaration issued by the White House.

“Desmond Tutu pursued his spiritual calling to create a better, freer, and more equal world. His legacy transcends boundaries and will resonate for centuries to come.”

The elders, a global human rights group that former South African President Nelson Mandela formed in 2007, issued a grieving statement for their honorary member, who liked to be called “Arch”.

“The elders have lost a dear friend, whose infectious laughter and mischievous sense of humor pleased and enchanted them all.” said the group. “The world has lost an inspiration, but an inspiration whose achievements will never be forgotten and whose commitment to the fundamental peace, love and equality of all human beings will stand to inspire future generations.”

The Anglican Church of South Africa said that while people mourn the loss of Tutu, they should also celebrate his life.

The current Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, said in a video the statement, “He wanted every human being on Earth to experience the freedom, peace, and joy that we would all enjoy if we truly respected one another as human beings created in the image of God.”

Makgoba said Tutu’s funeral arrangements will be made in partnership with the South African government and will adhere to secure COVID-19 protocols.

Former President Barack Obama called Tutu a mentor, a friend and a moral compass.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend and a moral compass to me and many others. A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was based on the struggle for liberation and justice in his country, but also concerned about injustices everywhere. pic.twitter.com/qiiwtw8a5B – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 26, 2021

“A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was based on the struggle for liberation and justice in his country, but also concerned about injustices everywhere. He never lost his shameful sense of humor and willingness to find humanity in the opponents of “and Michelle and I will miss him very much.” posted on Twitter.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation also released a declaration grieving the loss of Tutu. Its chief executive is Sello Hatang, who has worked with Tutu and Mandela.

“He was bigger than life, and for many people in South Africa and around the world his life has been a blessing. His contributions to the fight against injustice, both locally and globally, match only the depth of thinking. “for the creation of liberation. the future for human societies,” said the organization.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson told Tutu: “He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa – and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and good temper. . ”

of Dalai Lama wrote a message to Tutu’s daughter, Rev. Mpho Tutu van Furth, mourning the loss of a “spiritual brother and good friend.”

“Archbishop Desmond Tutu was fully committed to serving his brothers and sisters for the greatest common good. He was a true humanitarian and a dedicated human rights lawyer,” he wrote.

“I am convinced that the best honor we can give him and keep his soul alive is to do as he did and to continually look at how we can help others as well.”

