Cost count 2021: A year of climate change (December 2021) – World

New report: Extreme weather triggered by climate change cost the world billions in 2021

You can find the video clip of Dr.’s comments. Kat Kramer here.

The study identifies ten extreme events, influenced by climate change, each of which caused $ 1.5 billion in damage or more.

Hurricane Ida, which struck the United States in August, cost $ 65 billion, while floods that devastated Europe in July caused $ 43 billion in losses.

Floods, cyclones and droughts have also killed and displaced millions across the globe to places that have done little to cause climate change.

The new Savanta ComRes survey shows that the public in the UK thinks climate change should be the top priority for the government in 2022 on healthcare and the economy.

A new report by Christian Aid, Counting the Cost 2021: A year of deteriorating climate identifies 15 of the year’s most devastating climate disasters.

Ten of those events cost $ 1.5 billion or more. Most of these estimates are based solely on insured losses, which means that real financial costs are likely to be even higher. Among them is Hurricane Ida which hit the US in August costing $ 65 billion and killing 95 people. July floods in Europe cost $ 43 billion and killed 240, while floods in China’s Henan province caused $ 17.5 billion in devastation, killed 320 and displaced over a million.

While the report focuses on financial costs, which are usually higher in richer countries because they have higher property values ​​and can afford insurance, some of the most devastating extreme weather events in 2021 hit the most countries. poor, which have contributed little to causing climate change. However, in addition to the financial cost, these extreme weather events have caused severe human suffering from food insecurity, drought and extreme weather events causing mass displacement and loss of lives. South Sudan has experienced terrible floods which have seen more than 850,000 people forced to flee their homes, many of whom were already internally displaced, while East Africa continues to be devastated by drought, stressing the injustice of the climate crisis.

A new Savanta ComRes poll commissioned by Christian Aid has found that despite the pandemic dominating the headlines, the UK public thinks the climate crisis should be the government’s top priority for 2022, over healthcare, the economy, crime , social care and housing. Respondents were asked which issue should be the Government New Year Resolution for 2022, where 27% say that climate change, followed by 23% for health care, 14% for the economy, 9% for social care, 8% for crime, 6% for housing and 4% for education.

Some of the disasters in 2021 hit fast, like Cyclone Yaas, which hit India and Bangladesh in May and caused $ 3 billion in losses in just a few days. Other events took months to unfold, such as the drought of the Parana River in Latin America, which has seen the river, a vital part of the region’s economy, at its lowest level in 77 years and has affected lives and livelihoods in Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay.

Four of the ten most costly events took place in Asia, with floods and typhoons costing a combined $ 24 billion. But the impact of extreme weather was felt all over the world. Australia suffered floods in March that displaced 18,000 people and saw $ 2.1 billion in damage, while floods in British Columbia and Canada caused $ 7.5 billion in damage and 15,000 people were forced to flee their homes. . Insurance and financial loss data for recent tornadoes in the US are incomplete, so they are not included in this report, but may be included in next year’s study.

Worryingly such climate destruction is set to continue without action to reduce emissions. Insurer Aon cautions that 2021 is expected to be the sixth time that global natural disasters have crossed the $ 100 billion loss limit. All six have occurred since 2011 and 2021 will be the fourth in five years.

The report also highlights slow emerging crises, such as drought in the Chad Basin, which has seen Lake Chad shrink by 90% since the 1970s and threatens the lives and livelihoods of millions of the world’s poorest living in the region.

These extreme events highlight the need for concrete climate action. The Paris Agreement, set the goal of keeping the temperature rise below 1.5 ° C compared to pre-industrial levels, however the results from COP26 in Glasgow currently do not leave the world on track to meet this goal, so it is a much longer move urgent. required.

It is also vital that in 2022 more is done to provide financial support to the most vulnerable countries, in particular to set up a fund to deal with the permanent losses and damage suffered in poor countries caused by climate change. .

The author of the report, Dr. Kat Kramer, Christian Aid’s climate policy director, said:

“The costs of climate change have been heavy this year, both in terms of financial losses but also in the deaths and displacement of people around the world. Be it storms and floods in some of the richest countries in the world or droughts and heat waves. in some of the poorest, the climate crisis hit hard in 2021. While it was good to see the progress made at the COP26 summit, it is clear that the world is not on the right track to ensuring a secure and prosperous world. “

Regarding the Savanta ComRes survey, Dr. Kat Kramer added:

“It is good to see that the British public is aware of the threat posed by the deteriorating climate and wants to see the government take action on climate change in its New Year’s resolution. It is surprising, despite being in the midst of a pandemic. “Public opinion This issue is a higher policy priority than health care and the economy. If the Prime Minister wants to build on the COP26 legacy, he must ensure that climate change is a government priority in 2022.”

Nushrat Chowdhury, Christian Aid Climate Justice Advisor in Bangladesh, said:

“The climate crisis has not eased in 2021. My Bangladeshi country has seen it first hand, suffering at the hands of Cyclone Yaas not to mention the ever-increasing threat of sea level rise. I was at COP26 in Glasgow and as we heard many warm words from politicians, what we need is action that will see rapid emissions reductions and support for those in need.Although it was good for the issue of loss and damage to become a major issue in COP26 “It was very disappointing to leave without a fund set up to actually help people who are suffering permanent losses from climate change. Implementing this fund should be a global priority in 2022.”

Dr. Anjal Prakash is a research director at the Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business. He was the lead co-author of the IPCC Special Report on the Oceans and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate. He said:

“It’s the industrialized north that has contributed to most of the climate change we see today. These countries had agreed to mobilize $ 100 billion a year in climate funding by 2020, but failed to meet that goal. COP26, the countries of the global south came with an expectation that the meeting would show them a guide in achieving the global goal of financing adaptation, which was a key component of the Paris Agreement.

“As this new report documents, India is one of the countries most at a disadvantage from climate change disasters. Adhering to the principles of climate justice, the countries of the global south must call for technology transfer and adaptation financing. “For countries that have, they have not historically contributed to climate change, but they are bearing the brunt.”

Dr. Heidi Steltzer, Professor of Environment and Sustainability and Biology at Fort Lewis College, Colorado, said:

“This is a powerful and important report. It is eye-opening that these 2021 climate impact stories come together and estimates of the cost of living, living and community, which change irreversibly as people relocate. Losing community and connecting with land, with culture and with each other is a huge cost.What can we learn from this? This movement of people can be an opportunity for new connections and understanding – an opportunity to listen IDP stories By doing this, we can increase understanding by learning across cultures about practices that cultivate well-being and increase security during crises that occur during extreme climate years like 2021. “

Rachel Mander, a member of the Young Christian Climate Network, and participated in a walking relay in Glasgow for COP26. She said:

“Climate change will bankrupt us and we will lose a lot more money along the way. To avoid this eventuality, we need to take bold action – ensuring that the cost burden is distributed and does not exacerbate global inequality while also making climate change activities more expensive. “

Mohamed Adow, director of the Nairobi-based think tank Power Shift Africa, said:

“This report gives a sense of the climate suffering that has occurred worldwide in 2021. It is a powerful reminder that the atmosphere will not wait for us to deal with the Covid pandemic. We must act on a scale and urgently if Africa has borne the brunt of some of the most devastating, if not the most cost-effective, flood droughts in East Africa. which is pushing communities to the brink.This is why it is vital that 2022 sees real action to help such communities and why it is good that COP27 will be held on African soil in Egypt.This should be the year we offer real financial support for those on the front lines of the crisis ”.

ENDS.

Notes to editors

For more information or interview requests, contact Joe Ware at [email protected] or 07870944485.

You can find a video clip of Dr.’s comments. Kat Kramer here.

A link to the report will appear before the embargo is lifted: https://www.christianaid.org.uk/resources/our-work/counting-cost-2021-year-climate-breakdown

Savanta ComRes interviewed 2197 UK adults online from 3 December to 5 December 2021. The data were rated as national adult representatives in the UK by age, gender, region, employment status and social class. Savanta is a member of the British Voting Council and obeys its rules.