Omicron handles cancellations of Christmas weekend flights over 1500





Delta Airlines and an American Airlines fly taxis from their gate ahead of Thanksgiving at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, November 22, 2021. Brian Snyder | Reuters Airlines canceled more than 300 flights Sunday as interruptions from the omicron variant of the Covid-19 continued to affect crews and crew. As of Friday, airlines have canceled more than 1,500 flights to the U.S., disrupting travel during the busy holiday weekend. United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways cited the spread of omicron among crews as reasons for the cancellations. Data from the FlightAware flight tracking site showed that Delta canceled 5% of its timetable, or 139 flights on Sunday after canceling 310 the day before. United had canceled 103 flights, or 4% of its main schedule, from 240 flights on Saturday. JetBlue canceled 236 flights on Saturday and Sunday. American Airlines canceled 173 flights over the weekend. The airlines said they expected the holiday season to include some of their busiest days since the pandemic began. After staff difficulties in recent months led to flight disruptions, airlines offered crews extra pay to work during peak vacation periods and meet attendance goals. A JetBlue spokesman said the New York-based airline entered the holiday season with the highest levels of staff since the pandemic began. “Like many businesses and organizations, we have seen an increasing number of sick calls from Omicron,” he said in a statement. “Despite our best efforts, we have had to cancel a number of flights and additional flight cancellations and other delays remain an option as we see more spread of the Omicron community.” The carrier was cutting his schedule prematurely to avoid last-minute interruptions and also assigned managers in front-line operations if they are trained, the spokesman added. Spirit Airlines canceled more than 40 flights Saturday and Sunday combined, less than other airlines, but it offered double the cost for flight attendants to take trips this weekend, their union said. U.S. Airlines executives last week asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to release quarantine guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals that test positive for Covid within five days of the current 10, citing possible staff shortages and layoffs. flights. TheCDC eased its guidelines for healthcare workers with new Covid infections last week.

