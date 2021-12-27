Snowfall on Boxing Day, extreme cold warnings issued for parts of Manitoba, Saskatchewan





Parts of southern Manitoba and Saskatchewan can expect heavy snowfall on Sunday and Monday before a winter cold starts. Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for southwestern and extreme southern Manitoba, including the cities of Winnipeg, Brandon, Morden, Winkler, Steinbach and surrounding communities. Expect 10 to 20 inches of snow, with heavy snow expected Sunday evening and Monday, the weather agency said. In Saskatchewan, communities like Estevan and Moosomin can expect the most snow. “Indeed, the night will be heavier, so we have snowfall warnings for western Manitoba and extreme southern Manitoba as well,” said meteorologist Shannon Moodie. Higher amounts of snow are expected in southwestern and extreme southern Manitoba. (Riley Laychuk / CBC) Moodie said the snow, sometimes heavy, will start during the day Sunday in Saskatchewan before moving east in Manitoba on Sunday evening. The heaviest snow will be this afternoon and evening in Saskatchewan and overnight until Monday morning in Manitoba, she said. It is expected to decline from west to east on Monday. “It’s a system that is south of the border, and then there is a valley connected to a system that is penetrating the valleys that is bringing snow to the area,” Moodie said. Snow warnings come as parts of western and northern Manitoba as well as much of Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia are covered with extreme cold warnings. The environment in Canada says extremely cold weather will stay in the prairie for at least a few days. (Riley Laychuk / CBC) “Once the system moves and then the cloud is cleared, there will be a ridge to be built behind it,” Moodie said. “We will see a return to cold temperatures … the cold seems to be going on all week.” It can feel cold down to -50 windy in parts of northern Alberta at night. “I always like to put an end to the horizon,” she said. “But at this point, it looks like we’re going to be extremely cold for a while, of course, and definitely below normal.” Meanwhile, winds blowing up to 60km / h could create pockets with reduced visibility due to snow blowing, the weather agency said. He urged people to prepare for the rapidly changing and deteriorating travel conditions and said Canada Public Safety encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and a bag of drinking water, food, medicine, a first aid kit and first and a flashlight. Moodie said snow and cold could make the trip less than ideal in the Prairies. “Of course, if you’re going to travel somewhere … you definitely keep up to date on the weather situation,” she said.

