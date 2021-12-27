



/ Updated: December 26, 2021 / 06:05 PM EST This undated photo provided by Mike Keating shows Nancy Keating. The charity volunteer and matriarch of a large and powerful family in the Cincinnati area who had deep ties to journalism, politics and banking, died on Friday, December 24, 2021. (Mike Keating via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) Nancy Keating, a charitable and matriarchal volunteer of a large family with deep and philanthropic ties to the Cincinnati area, has died. She was 94. She died peacefully at her home on Friday, son Mike Keating said in an email. Keating was the wife of the late William J. Keating, who after leaving Congress in the 1970s spent three decades as editor of the Ohio newspaper and served on the board of the Associated Press. Her brother-in-law Charles Keating was a financial executive who was a key figure in the national savings and credit crisis of the 1980s. “Mom was very polite, very smart and had a great sense of humor,” wrote Mike Keating. “She was always patient and calm with us. As they say, you can not choose your parents, but we were so blessed and so lucky to have mom and dad as our parents. Nancy Keating was its senior and evaluating president at St. Louis Academy. Ursula in Cincinnati. She attended the University of Cincinnati, where she was active in student politics. She christened the USS Cincinnati submarine in 1977 and served on the commission that marked Cincinnati’s 200th birthday. It was a kitchen for a long time and a volunteer of Meals on Wheels, her son wrote. Her husband was a founding partner of a large law firm, was an Ohio assistant attorney general, judge, and city council member, and was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1971 as a Republican. In 1974, he resigned from his post to run the Cincinnati Enquirer. The increase in turnover and profits, followed by a Pulitzer Prize and acquisitions by Gannett Co. He served on the AP board for 15 years from 1987 to 1992 and headed the global news cooperative for the last five years of those years. He held executive positions at Gannett, where he served as general counsel, a regional newspaper president, and the architect of the joint operating agreement that combined Detroits’s business operations with two competing daily newspapers. Keating for decades was a leading civic leader in Cincinnati. His great-grandson Gary Hall Jr. won gold medals in swimming at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics. Xaviers, named after their father Charles H. Keating. William J. Keating attributed his success to his wife and her support, wrote Mike Keating. He would often say, “It’s always Nancy and Bill Keating.” I put it first because it was the first for me in everything I have ever done. She made me a better man, her son wrote. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2020 and her son Bill Jr. in 2017. Survivors include six other children, 28 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. The family plans private services but no visit. Gjeo. Funeral Home H. Rohde & Son are handling the arrangements. ___ This story has been corrected to show that William J. Keating served on the AP board for 15 years, not 25 years.

