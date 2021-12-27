Secretary-General, UN leaders mourn Archbishop Desmond Tutu – an extraordinary global figure for peace





The UN chief was deeply saddened to learn of the death of an anti-apartheid leader and human rights activist who died in Cape Town, South Africa earlier that day. He was 90. I am deeply saddened by the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu – an extraordinary global figure for peace and justice, the voice of the dumb and an inspiration to people everywhere. We will continue to draw strength from humanity, its passion and determination to fight for a better world for all. – Antnio Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 26, 2021 Archbishop Tutu was an extraordinary global figure for peace and an inspiration to generations around the world. During the darkest days of apartheid, he was a beacon of social justice, freedom and nonviolent resistance. he said inside a statement. Wisdom and humanism Mr Guterres praised Archbishop Tutus’ relentless determination to build global solidarity for a free and democratic South Africa, for which he received the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize. He added that as Chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Archbishop Tutu also made an immeasurable contribution to ensuring a peaceful, but fair, transition to a democratic South Africa. His wisdom and great experience were always communicated with humanism, humor and heart, said Mr. Guterres. The Secretary-General summoned Archbishop Tutu an unwavering champion of multilateralism, noting the important roles he played, including as a prominent member of the UN Advisory Committee on Genocide Prevention and on a High Level Fact-Finding Mission in Gaza in 2008. Fighting for a better world Mr. Guterres noted that in recent decades, Archbishop Tutu has continued to fight passionately for action on many of the critical issues of our time, such as poverty, climate change, human rights, and HIV / AIDS, among others. Although the passing of Archbishop Tutus leaves a huge void on the global stage and in our hearts, we will be forever inspired by his example to continue the fight for a better world for all, he said.



Photo by UN / P. Filgueiras Archbishop Desmond Tutu speaks at the opening of a photo exhibition in New York on the first International Girl Child Day. UN Under-Secretary-General Amina Mohammed also complained about the death of Archbishop Tutus. While I will miss his presence, I celebrate his extraordinary service life, she wrote in a post on her official Twitter account. “Archbishop Tutu was always smiling, always asking us to do ‘a little of our own good'”, she recalls, before signing with RIP. Truth, justice, forgiveness UN General Assembly President Abdullah Shahid also took part Tweet to express his pain. With deep sorrow notes the sad death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who led a global campaign to end the apartheid regime in South Africa and then helped heal the wounds of nations. he wrote. Our heartfelt condolences to the people and government of South Africa. The world will miss Archbishop Tutu a lot, said the President of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Collen Kelapile. Today we lost a true icon of the liberation war, an inspiration to men, women and youth. “Archbishop Desmond Tutu spoke fearlessly against injustice and bad governance.”– it is said in a message of Mr. Kelapile. “He said, ‘My humanity is connected to yours, because we can only be human together.’

Inger Andersen, head of the UN Environment Program (UNEP), also joined the world and people of South Africa in mourning for Archbishop Tutu. Posting in Tweet, she described it as a pillar of moral honesty that taught us all to walk the right path with truth, justice, and forgiveness in our hearts. Archbishop Tutu has traveled to the UN headquarters in New York on many occasions over the past decades, including as a member of The Elders, an independent group of prominent global leaders working to promote peace and human rights. He supported UN initiatives to address issues such as forced displacement, the empowerment of women and the fight against homophobia and transphobia. Archbishop Tutu received innumerable honors for his activism and advocacy, including the UN World Food Program Champion Award (awarded by the UN World Food Program) (WFP) in November 2012. One month later, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared himself the recipient of the UNESCO / Bilbao Prize, honoring his role in building a universal culture of human rights worldwide.

